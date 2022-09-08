'It's pretty special': Brighton brothers both will make USGA debuts this week

They didn't necessarily like their chances.

More than anything, they just wanted to play a cool golf course.

So Blake and Derek Barribeau, brothers from Brighton, decided to enter the qualifier for the U.S. Mid-Amateur on Aug. 1 at Whippoorwill Club in Armonk, New York. Neither had ever qualified for a United States Golf Association tournament, and they weren't banking on making it this time, either, so they turned the few days into a little golf trip.

The golf trip, like so many do, ended with beers — and for the Barribeaus, two tickets into the field for the U.S. Mid-Amateur, set for Saturday through Thursday at Erin Hills and Blue Mound in Wisconsin.

"I tried to qualify for some U.S. Amateurs playing in college," said Derek, 31, who lives in Royal Oak and works in sales for an automotive electronics supplier, and who played at Grand Valley State. "Last year, I just did it again. Then I went to a U.S. Open qualifier in Cape Cod, just because it was at a golf course I wanted to play, super-exclusive. My handicap was good enough to qualify. I'm gonna go. I played really well there, 2 or 3 under, then fumbled on the back on the way in. After that, I just started looking at the USGA schedule every year to pick out sweet golf courses to go, too.

"Whippoorwill was that spot for me. It's one of those things, I figured the Mid-Am was my best chance to get in, and I could go to all these really cool sites.

"It'd be a bonus if I played some good golf."

Derek did just that, and so did Blake.

Six spots were up for grabs in Armonk, and Derek secured one rather easily with a 68 — the second-best score of the day. When he rolled in his putt for par on his 18th hole, the actual ninth, Blake was standing behind the green and let out a little fist-pump.

Then it was Blake's turn to get back to work. He had shot a 70, which put him in a playoff for the final spot, against seven other participants.

The first playoff hole was a 390-yard par 4, where most players played less than driver off the tee. There were two groups, and word came back to Blake's group that par was the best score from group one.

So, having birdied the hole in regulation, he took out driver and blasted one down the middle, leaving him less than 100 yards in. He hit a 56-degree wedge to tap-in range, and made quick work of the playoff.

The brothers were both in.

"This is my first year doing USGA qualifiers," said Blake, 25, who spent the summer caddying at Winged Foot in New York, and otherwise lives in Brighton. He didn't play college golf, but rather played soccer at Division III Palm Beach Atlantic University, and kicked on his high-school football team. "I grew up playing soccer and put golf on the back burner. But obviously, I have a competitive edge about me. Earlier this year at a U.S. Open local qualifier, the playoff didn't go my way. I just think I channeled that this time.

"I kind of learned from it. This one I went in knowing, someone's gotta do it.

"And playing it safe probably isn't going to get it done."

Said Derek: "It was pretty special. There was a nice little celebration."

They got to celebrate together at a local watering hole, because Derek canceled his flight home to stay and watch the playoff.

Blake and Derek spoke to The News on Wednesday afternoon, while in the car driving together to Wisconsin. They were super-pumped to play a practice round at Erin Hills, another bucket-list course, which hosted the 2017 U.S. Open and 2011 U.S. Amateur.

They are two of the 264 golfers in the field for the tournament, which has an older player pool than the U.S. Amateur. The average age is 35.46. The youngest players are 25. Six players are from Michigan.

There will be two rounds of stroke play, Saturday and Sunday, each player doing 18 on each course. The field will then be cut to the low 64 scores, with match play running Monday through Thursday. Thursday's championship match will be 36 holes.

"Back to being enemies," said Derek, "on Saturday."

"We're hoping," said Blake, "we see each other in match play next week."

