Brian Stuard faces tougher road on PGA Tour, but embraces new $500K minimum salary

In some ways, the road is getting harder for Brian Stuard. And in some ways, it's getting easier.

Welcome to the new era of the PGA Tour.

Stuard, 39, the Jackson native and Oakland University alum who's been a mainstay on the PGA Tour for nearly a decade, lost his card following the 2021-22 season. But Stuard earned it back, albeit barely, by playing well enough in the Korn Ferry Tour Finals.

There are 125 players who have full status on the PGA Tour for the 2022-23 season, which starts next season, then another 50 from the Korn Ferry Tour that have varying levels of status.

Stuard starts the fall portion of the schedule 49th out of those 50, which will make it tougher to get into all the events he's been used to playing, and thus tougher to earn the points necessary to get back in the top 125. But, by earning back his card, Stuard is guaranteed at least $500,000 this year as part of the PGA Tour's changes in response to the upstart LIV golf tour.

This is the first time Stuard will have a minimum salary as a professional golfer, and given his status, it probably couldn't come at a better time.

"That's a nice little thing to fall back on," Stuard said over the phone Thursday, before heading out to practice at home in Texas. "Hopefully, I don't have to. But sure, that's really a nice bonus, definitely.

"Kind of a long time coming, I think. It seems like it's been in the works to come up with something like that."

Stuard first got PGA Tour membership in 2010, then lost it, then got it back in 2013. He's been a full-time PGA Tour member since, and even won on the PGA Tour, at the 2016 Zurich Classic in New Orleans.

This past season, he got off to a good start, but the struggles came fast and furious toward the end of the season. From early May through Detroit's Rocket Mortgage Classic at the end of July, he missed 11 consecutive cuts.

He snapped the skid with a tie for 27th at the Wyndham Championship, the final event of the regular season. It wasn't enough to crack the top 125 or make the playoffs, so he went to the Korn Ferry Tour Finals, where he had two solid showings and then a missed cut in the third and final event.

The Korn Ferry Tour awards 25 cards to the top finishers in the regular season, then 25 more in the playoffs. By the time all the math shook out, Stuard was 24th of the final 25 — enough to keep his PGA Tour card, albeit with much less status than he's used to.

"I tried not to (think about it)," Stuard said. "I kind of thought I had a pretty good chance, but I tried not to pay attention to it. I'm not sure who was the first one who kind of told me, but it was nice to hear that officially."

There are nine tournaments in September, October and November as part of the PGA Tour's fall portion of the 2022-23 schedule, starting with the Fortinet Championship next week in Napa, California.

Stuard will tee it up there, and hope to get into as many of the other fall tournaments as possible,. He should get into his fair share, since many of the bigger names on the PGA Tour often skip most of the fall schedule, opening up spots for players with lower priority, like Stuard.

We're running a new-subscriber special. Support local journalism, and subscribe here.

After the fall, the PGA Tour does a reshuffle of the priority points. If Stuard has a good showing in the fall, he could leapfrog many of the 48 guys ahead of him on the Korn Ferry list, opening up additional opportunities once the meat of the schedule gets going in January and February.

It remains to be seen, though, how the fields are going to shake out for 2022-23, given all the PGA Tour changes, including "elevated" events that will require the top 20 most-popular players to play. The FedEx Cup playoffs is being cut down to 70 players this year, too, and Stuard wonders if that could entice more of the bigger names to play more tournaments that they normally wouldn't. That could leave him high and dry.

But at least he's got the $500,000 minimum salary, which will count against his season earnings.

"You're kind of at the mercy of waiting until the deadline every week to see if you're going to get in. It's tough to play out of sometimes. This year's going to be a different year," Stuard said. "I don't know.

"It's going to be interesting to see how it all plays out."

Ryan Brehm (Traverse City/Michigan State) made the FedEx Cup playoffs this past season, and is exempt on the PGA Tour through 2023-24 season because of his breakthrough win at Puerto Rico this year. Joey Garber (Petoskey/Georgia) just missed getting back his PGA Tour card, and will stay on the Korn Ferry Tour.

tpaul@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @tonypaul1984