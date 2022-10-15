Saturday's golf: Rickie Fowler leads Zozo by one shot, eyes first Tour win since 2019

Associated Press

Inzai City, Japan — Rickie Fowler shot a 4-under 66 on Saturday to take a one-shot lead after the third round of the Zozo Championship, putting himself in position for his first PGA Tour win in 3½ years.

Fowler last won in 2019 at the Waste Management Phoenix Open.

Keegan Bradley also had a 66 and was a shot back at the Accordia Golf Narashino Country Club on the outskirts of Tokyo. Fellow American Andrew Putnam was a further shot behind after a 68 in the only PGA Tour event in Japan.

In a closely bunched field, 10 more players were between three and five shots off the lead.

“It’s been a while since I’ve been in this situation,” Fowler said. “Obviously (I) remember being in those situations before. But no, it will be tough tomorrow.”

Fowler has been close in several majors, including a second-place finish in the 2018 Masters.

“Yeah, definitely had some tough times the last few years, but I always knew it was there,” Fowler said. “It was always just a fine line — a shot or two here or there. Just nice to kind of see it starting to build momentum and confidence and the ball rolling the right direction.”

After two days of rain, Saturday’s round was dry with the same expected for Sunday.

Defending champion and local favorite Hideki Matsuyama shot a 66 for his best round of the week. He was 10 shots off the lead.

LIV Golf

Peter Uihlein takes a one-shot lead going into the final day of the LIV Golf Invitational-Jeddah in Saudi Arabia after a 7-under 63 in the second round.

The American made seven birdies and one eagle to compensate for a double bogey on the 13th hole at the Royal Greens Golf and Country Club in King Abdullah Economic City.

Uihlein took over from previous leader Brooks Koepka, who had a 3-under-67.

Sergio Garcia (64) and Charl Schwartzel (67) were three strokes off the lead.

This is the seventh and final LIV Golf Invitational for individual and team play. The last event of the inaugural season will be in Miami in two weeks for four-man teams.

LIV Golf is funded by the Saudi Arabia sovereign wealth fund, but this is the first tournament held in Saudi Arabia after previous events in London, Portland, Bedminster, Boston, Chicago and Bangkok.

Europe

Adrián Otaegui grabbed a commanding six-stroke lead of the Andalucía Masters in Sotogrande, Spain after carding a 7-under 64 over the third round.

Otaegui entered the day sharing the lead with countryman Ángel Hidalgo and Min Woo Lee of Australia. But Otaegui opened up a huge gap on the leaderboard after hitting eight birdies to go with a single bogey at Valderrama.

Hidalgo (70) fell six shots back to tie with Swede Joakim Lagergren (67). Lee (71) was another shot behind.

On Sunday, Otaegui will aim for his fourth European tour win and his first since winning the Scottish Championship in 2020.