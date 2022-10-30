Saturday's golf: Dustin Johnson's squad reaches final of LIV team event

By Tim Reynolds

Associated Press

Doral, Fla. — Dustin Johnson’s season of big LIV money will finish with another seven-figure check.

Johnson and his 4Aces GC team are one of four squads that will play in the finals of the Saudi-backed LIV Golf team championship Sunday, with $16 million — $4 million for each of the four players — awaiting the winning roster in the season-ending event at Trump National Doral.

Johnson’s team got there by beating Cleeks GC 2-1 on Saturday, with the winning point coming when Pat Perez and Talor Gooch held off Graeme McDowell and Richard Bland in extra holes.

“For us, it’s all about the competition,” Johnson said. “We want to win the first championship in LIV Golf. It’s anybody’s ballgame. Every team up here obviously is playing well. There’s no favorites in my eyes.”

Also headed to the final: Cameron Smith and Punch GC, which topped Sergio Garcia and Firebirds GC 2-1; the Louis Oosthuizen-captained Stinger GC, which won when Oosthuizen beat Bryson DeChambeau in 23 holes to seal a 2-1 win over Crusher GC; and the Brooks Koepka-captained Smash GC, which beat Ian Poulter, Lee Westwood and Majesticks GC 3-0.

“I’m just glad we made it to Sunday,” Oosthuizen said.

The first two rounds in Miami were match play; Sunday’s will be stroke play, with the scores of all 16 players — four players on each of the four teams — counting toward a total. The winning team will split $16 million, with the runner-up splitting $8 million, the third-place team splitting $6 million and the fourth-place team getting $4 million.

“I’m very pleased with how everyone’s playing,” Koepka said. “Anything can happen (Sunday). … It could make for a pretty exciting finish.”

That means all 16 players who tee off Sunday will show up already assured of pocketing at least $1 million in the season’s eighth and final LIV event.

“We’ve had a really good year,” Johnson said. “And whatever happens tomorrow, we’ve had a really good year.”

Johnson entered the week with $13,637,767 in earnings, plus $18 million more for being the season individual champion. That’s $31,637,767, and he’s now assured of winning at least another $1 million on Sunday.

Add in the $1.6 million that Johnson won between January and June on the PGA Tour, and he’s going to finish the 2022 calendar year with somewhere between $34.3 and $37.3 million. And that’s all on top of the reported $125 million he got for signing with LIV, though it’s unknown how much of that bonus he actually has received to this point.

The four teams eliminated on Saturday each received $3 million, or $750,000 per player.

PGA

Seamus Power knows the wind and Port Royal well enough to realize he’d better do his scoring early. He did just that, added a few birdies late and had another 6-under 65 to share the lead with Ben Griffin in the Butterfield Bermuda Championship.

Power holed a 30-foot birdie putt on the daunting par-3 16th and made a 12-foot birdie on the par-5 17th to atone for his lone mistake, a double bogey on the par-3 13th.

Griffin followed the same script in a strong wind with three birdies to open his round. He kept his approach under the wind on the 18th to 5 feet for birdie and a 66.

They were at 18-under 195, two shots clear of Kevin Yu (67) and Aaron Baddeley (68).

Power at No. 48 is the highest-ranked player at Port Royal.

He made four in a row early and was 6 under for the day until a missed green and bad chips led to a double bogey on the 13th.

Power has one PGA Tour victory, the Barbasol Championship in Kentucky last year. He would love nothing more than a win for a strong early start to the PGA Tour and to assure his spot in the Masters.

For Griffin, even more as at stake.

He gave up on the game a few years ago and was working as a loan mortgage officer when he was inspired playing in a member-guest, and the members put up money for him to Monday qualify into a Korn Ferry Tour event.

That was the start of baby steps — making it through Korn Ferry Tour qualifying, and then last year earning his full card onto the PGA Tour.

A victory Sunday comes with a two-year exemption.

Ben Crane, whose last win was in 2014, started the third round with a one-shot lead and stumbled down the closing stretch with four bogeys in a five-hole stretch before he birdied the last hole for a 73. He fell six shots behind.

Europe

Jordan Smith will take a two-shot lead into the final round of the Portugal Masters after staying atop the leaderboard for a third straight day.

The Englishman shot 9-under 62 after eagling the par-4 15th hole and making eight birdies to go with a sole bogey on Saturday at the Dom Pedro Victoria Golf Course.

Gavin Green of Malaysia, who shared the lead with Smith entering the day, is still his nearest chaser after his 64.

Smith has excelled in Portugal despite feeling ill on Thursday and Friday. His one European tour win came in 2017, but he has two runner-up finishes this season.

Sebastian Heisele, who is playing his last European tour event before retiring, is third at five shots off Smith’s pace. Another four players are seven back.