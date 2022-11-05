Country Club of Lansing's Jim Lindert named PGA of America president

John Lindert, a member of the Michigan Golf Hall of Fame, was elected the 43rd president of the PGA of America at the association's annual meeting this week in Phoenix.

Lindert, PGA director of golf at Country Club of Lansing, will serve a two-year term overseeing the organization, including the group's 28,000 PGA golf professionals and its annual flagship tournament, the PGA Championship.

Lindert was the PGA of America's secretary for two years, followed by two years as vice president.

“This is a remarkable time for our association, and I truly believe that we have the right people in place with the passion and desire to elevate our profession and our association over the coming years,” Lindert said in a statement. “We have an opportunity to strengthen our position as an association in the sport of golf and, most importantly, use that position to improve the lives of our PGA members.

"Imagine the strides we can make as 28,000 PGA professionals working together with our boards and the teams at the section and national level. By working together we can, and will, be the driving force for the golf industry, while enriching the lives of PGA professionals.”

Lindert was the president of the Michigan PGA section in 2010-11, and has served in a variety of roles on several national committees. He was the 2009 Michigan PGA section professional of the year.

Lindert has been on The First Tee of Mid-Michigan's board of directors since 2007, and he was elected to the Michigan Golf Hall of Fame in 2019.

A University of Arizona alum, Lindert played in the PGA Professional Championship five times.

As PGA of America president, Lindert succeeds Jim Richerson, general manager of famed Riviera Country Club just outside of Los Angeles. The PGA Championship in Lindert's two years as president will be played at Oak Hill in Rochetser, New York, in 2022, and Valhalla in Louisville, Kentucky, in 2023.

The PGA of America also puts on the United States-vs.-Europe Ryder Cup, which will be in Rome in 2023.

tpaul@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @tonypaul1984