Saturday's golf: Russell Henley pours it on with a 65, takes 6-shot lead at Mayakoba

Associated Press

Playa del Carmen, Mexico — Russell Henley rolled in a 25-foot birdie putt on his first hole and never really let up Saturday until he had a 6-under 65 and doubled the size of his lead to six shots in the World Wide Technology at Mayakoba.

This is the sixth time Henley has had at least a share of the 54-hole lead on the PGA Tour, and while he has converted only one of them into a victory — his rookie start in 2013 in Hawaii — he has never had a lead like this.

Will Gordon bogeyed the 18th hole for a 68 to fall even farther back, tied with Patton Kizzire, who had a 67.

Henley was at 22-under 191, breaking his career low for the opening 54 holes on the PGA Tour by one shot. He had a 192 in the Sony Open in January, ultimately losing in a playoff to Hideki Matsuyama.

Equally impressive by Henley was going bogey-free, the only player in the field who has yet to drop a shot at El Camaleon.

Henley sure had his chances. He put his tee shot into the hazard on the 428-yard second hole, took a penalty drop and then hit his approach to 4 feet to save par.

Henley will be going for his fourth career victory, and first since the 2017 Houston Open.

This round had plenty of stress compared with the opening two days, though that made it feel more satisfying because of the key putts he made that saved par and kept momentum in his favor.

He started with a three-shot lead and no one made up any ground.

Sam Ryder was three behind. He was six back after making a double bogey on his first hole, while Henley made his long birdie. Gordon had three straight birdies early on the back nine to try to stay in the game.

“The score was good, but it just felt harder,” Henley said. “It was my favorite of the three days because it wasn’t easy.”

Seamus Power of Ireland, coming off a win in Bermuda, had a 63 and was seven shots behind. His round featured a hole-in-one on the eighth hole, and he didn’t even get the stage to himself.

Greyson Sigg moments later made an ace on the par-3 10th hole, and Sigg didn’t even realize it. He hit 7-iron, hit it well, knew it was a good shot but needed to get to the bathroom, and so he rushed off to the clubhouse near the tee.

“We couldn’t see it go in, no one really made any reaction,” Sigg said. “So I threw my club to my caddie and I took off and I came in the locker room, went to the bathroom, and as I was walking out, one of the locker room attendants was like, ‘Great shot. Hole-in-one.’ And I was like, ‘No way.’”

It was his first hole-in-one on the PGA Tour and he didn’t even get it out of the cup.

Two-time defending champion Viktor Hovland had a 66 and lost ground. He now is nine shots behind. Masters champion Scottie Scheffler had a 68 and was in the middle of the pack, 13 shots behind and without much chance of regaining the No. 1 ranking.

Two-time major champion Collin Morikawa had a 68 and then sounded offended in his Golf Channel interview when told that TV analyst Trevor Immelman suggested his off year might feel that way because of a high bar from early success out of college.

“Wow, that’s hard to hear from him. To be honest, I could care less what he says there because I don’t think that’s my bar,” Morikawa said.

When told it was meant as a compliment from having won so much so often, Morikawa wasn’t buying.

“I don’t know if that was a compliment, I’ll be honest. If he did, maybe it came off wrong from what I heard,” he said. “For me, I’ve never seen a ceiling. I just want to keep improving. Obviously we took a couple of steps back this year but it’s just trying to get better every day and improve on little things.”

LPGA

Momoko Ueda of Japan shot a 4-under 68 to take a one-stoke lead after three rounds of the Toto Classic in Shiga, Japan. Ueda also held a one-shot lead after the second round.

Ueda, who had a three-round total of 14-under 202, is one shot ahead of Gemma Dryburgh, who shot a 65 for the best round of the day. Pornanong Phatlum of Thailand also had a 65 but was far off the pace at the Seta Golf Course in western Japan.

Ueda won this tournament in 2007 and 2011.

Japanese player Miyu Yamashita shot a 69 and was two strokes back. The field is tightly bunched with nine other players within five shots of the lead.

Dryburgh is playing for only the second time in Japan and will be looking for her first LPGA Tour victory on Sunday.

Champions

The ageless Bernhard Langer beat his age by two shots with a 9-under 63, giving him a one-shot lead over Paul Goydos in the TimberTech Championship and a chance to move closer to the PGA Tour Champions record for career wins.

Langer opened with three straight birdies, came one turn away from another, and then holed a bunker shot on the par-3 fifth at Royal Palm Yacht and Country Club in Boca Raton, Florida. He got one more birdie to reach 11-under 133.

Goydos did well to stick with the 65-year-old Langer, holing out for eagle on the par-4 16th and closing with a birdie on the par-5 18th for a 66.

It was the sixth time in his career Langer, a two-time Masters champion, has shot his age or lower on the PGA Tour Champions, and the fourth time this season.

What matters is winning, and Langer is in the pole position. A victory Sunday would be his 44th on the PGA Tour Champions. Hale Irwin holds the record with 45 senior titles.