Saturday's golf: Finau handles the wind, keeps Houston Open lead at 4

Associated Press

Houston – Tony Finau had his highest score of the week and it felt as though it was his best in a cold wind Saturday. He kept bogeys off his card, had a 2-under 68 and kept his lead at four shots going into the final round of the Houston Open.

Finau had such control at Memorial Park that he hit every fairway and missed only two greens on a day when the average score was 71.2 and only one of the three par-5s played to an average score over par.

Most satisfying was the 10-foot par putt he made on the 18th hole after a rare miss into the bunker. The bogey-free round kept his distance from Ben Taylor of England and allowed Finau to tie the 54-hole tournament record.

He was at 15-under 195, the same score Curtis Strange had in 1980.

“That was a really good round,” Finau said. “I think the score doesn’t say that, but I think I played better than yesterday. You know, yesterday I shot 62. But today that 68 I thought was pretty impressive for the conditions.”

The only change was who was chasing him.

Finau had a four-shot lead when the second round was completed Saturday morning because of storm delays, leading Patrick Rodgers and Alex Noren. Both had a 73 to fall out of contention.

Taylor delivered a 65, the low score of the third round, including a 20-foot birdie putt on the final hole. “Stealing one there was the highlight of the round,” Taylor said.

The Englishman will be in the final group Sunday with Finau and Justin Rose, who had a 66 and was tied for third – five shots behind – with Wyndham Clark (68) and Tyson Alexander (70).

“Listen, it’s all in Tony’s hands,” Rose said. “You can see everybody stacking up behind him – 9 under, 8 under, 7 under, 6 under. If Tony doesn’t have a great day tomorrow, there’s 20 guys that can win the tournament.”

Finau’s confidence has never been higher. He won back-to-back starts this summer in Minnesota and Detroit for the first multiple-win season in his career. He felt like he shook off the rust last week in Mayakoba. He has control of his game.

Rose, however, speaks from experience.

Everyone was giving the HSBC Champions to Dustin Johnson in 2017 in Shanghai. He had a six-shot lead and was No. 1 in the world. And then he started missing everything, small mistakes were magnified and Rose rallied from eight shots behind to win.

“If Tony goes ahead and plays well tomorrow, there’s one or two guys that can go out and probably have a great round of golf to sort of ask the question and put some pressure on him,” Rose said.

And the north wind could make everyone feel uncomfortable. Such was the case on Saturday when players struggled on the par-5 16th with its peninsula green. It was the third-easiest hole the opening two rounds with a full field. For the third round and the players doing well enough to make the cut, it was the seventh-hardest.

Masters champion Scottie Scheffler took double bogey, which ended his hopes. He was hoping to at least stay close. A double bogey on the 16th and a bogey on the 18th sent him to a 71, leaving him in a tie for 25th and no chance of winning to regain the No. 1 world ranking.

LPGA

Allisen Corpuz is closing out a solid rookie year on the LPGA Tour, and now the Hawaii native has a chance to make it even better at the Pelican Women’s Championship at Belleaire, Florida.

Corpuz made four birdies in a six-hole stretch in the middle of her second round Saturday and had another 5-under 65, giving her a one-shot lead going into the final round of the penultimate LPGA Tour event of the year.

Right behind Corpuz is a group of top contenders, making that one-shot lead feel even smaller.

Maja Stark of Sweden, who starred at Oklahoma State and earned LPGA Tour membership with a co-sanctioned win in Northern Ireland this summer, had eight birdies at Pelican Golf Club – none on the par 5s – for a 63.

She was one shot behind along with Lexi Thompson (67) and Maria Fassi of Mexico, who followed her career-best 62 with a hard-earned 69 that left the 24-year-old in position to win for the first time and qualify for the season-ending CME Group Tour Championship.

Corpuz, twice an All-American while at Southern California and a Curtis Cup player, didn’t make a bogey until her final hole at the par-3 ninth.

She was at 10-under 130.

The tournament has been cut short to 54 holes because of heavy rain from Tropical Storm Nicole that washed out the opening round.

The Pelican Women’s Championship is the final event for the leading 60 players in the CME Race to the Globe to qualify for the final event, which has a $7 million purse with a record $2 million for the winner.

Fassi is at No. 72 and needs a strong week to advance. She was in a three-way tie for second going into the final round, which would be enough.

But so many players are in contention.

Nelly Korda (66) and Carlota Ciganda (68) were two shots out of the lead. Twelve players were separated by four shots going into the final round.

“I think that I have to play good golf tomorrow to come out at the top. It doesn’t matter if you’re playing in the last group or a few behind,” Fassi said. “I think if you post a good round, that’s all really I can do. I’m just happy that I’m in contention. I’m happy we’re even having this conversation.”

About the only one missing was Lydia Ko, who played her final 11 holes in even par and had to settle for a 69. That left her seven shots behind – with 26 players ahead of her. Ko could have wrapped up LPGA Player of the Year with a victory.

Now it starts with Corpuz going for her first win in her rookie season.

“Just had a good year so far and kind of want to end the season on a good note,” Corpuz said. “Trying to put myself in position for tomorrow, and, yeah really happy that I can be where I am.”

Korda and Thompson have yet to win on the LPGA Tour this year – for Thompson, the drought goes back three years. Both won on the Saudi-funded Aramco Team Series on the Ladies European Tour this year, Korda in Spain, Thompson in New York.

A year ago, they were part of a three-way playoff at Pelican that Korda won with a birdie. Now it’s a mix of major champions and rookies and a sprint to the finish.

“Experience helps, but at the same time, golf is such a crazy game. Anybody can have their days out there and bring their A-game,” Thompson said. “That’s what you never know about it. Every day can be different. There are so many great players out here. You have to play your top-notch game every time you tee it up and you have to make birdies and shoot low, especially if the weather is going to be nice.”

Champions

Padraig Harrington spent the afternoon pouring in birdie putts and buying drinks.

The Irishman will need a mix of fortunes to overtake Steven Alker for the Charles Schwab Cup at Phoenix.

Harrington shot a 9-under 62 to take a five-shot lead over Alker in the third round of the Charles Schwab Cup Championship on Saturday.

The two will be paired again for Sunday’s final round, with Harrington needing a victory and Alker outside the top five to win the season-long Schwab Cup.

“I’ve always been a better chaser than leader,” Harrington said. “We’ll go and see tomorrow what happens. I’ve certainly given myself a few options.”

Harrington had four straight birdies on the back nine to reach 21 under in the PGA Tour Champions finale. The run put him in such a good mood he bought drinks for fans who had been giving him a hard time on the No. 15 tee at Phoenix Country Club.

The three-time PGA Tour major winner closed his bogey-free round with a two-putt birdie on No. 18. Alker struggled to get putts to fall and shot 68, but had his third straight bogey-free round to reach 16 under, giving him some cushion in the race for the Schwab Cup.

“It’s there to take,” Alker said. “I’ve got a lot of chasing to do now to win the tournament, but yeah, get a good night’s sleep and we’ll be all right.”

Brian Gay shot 66 to reach 15 under. Alex Cejka is at 14 under after a 63, and Retief Goosen shot 68 to hit 13 under.

Bernhard Langer’s bid to match Hale Irwin’s career PGA Tour Champions record of 45 wins is out of reach after a 70. He’s 8 under.

Harrington got his round off to a fantastic start, rolling in an eagle putt on the par-5 opening hole. The 51-year-old added two birdies to turn in 4-under 32 and reeled off four straight birdies starting on No. 11.

Harrington nearly drove it onto the street parallel to the par-4 14th, landing under a tree next to the chain-link fence. He slipped his approach shot under a limb and landed it for a tap-in birdie, earning kudos from a bicyclist who had stopped to watch through the fence.

“Great shot, Paddy!” he said. “Now knock it in.”

Harrington did to reach 20 under.

On the next tee, Harrington had a hard time getting fans in the grandstand to move their shadows, repeatedly asking them to slide over. He hit his tee shot to 20 feet, elicited laughs with a comment and then opened his wallet, doling out $50 to the fans.

Harrington missed the putt on the par-3 15th, but two-putted for birdie on the par-5 18th for his lowest round of the season.

“I’ve been playing pretty solid all the way through and just waiting for a good day like today,” he said.

Alker played the same steady game that got him to 12 under through two rounds, but didn’t have the same magic with the putter.

He had a birdie on No. 3 and another on the par-4 12th after nearly holing his approach shot. Alker chipped it up close after hitting it through the green on No. 18 and dropped in the birdie that will keep him in the final group with Harrington for Sunday’s final round.

The rest of the afternoon was a series of near misses and a nifty up-and-down for par after hitting his second shot through the par-4 17th.

“Padraig kicked my (backside) today, that’s basically what happened,” Alker said. “He had a nice round, just kind of pulled away on the back nine.”

Alker is still in control of the Schwab Cup. He just needs to get a few more putts to fall to finish off his rise from PGA Tour journeyman to champion of the over-50 circuit.