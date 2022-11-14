Bob Ackerman III, Michigan Golf HOFer, longtime teacher, dies at 69

Bob Ackerman III, a member of the Michigan Golf Hall of Fame who won the state's most prestigious tournament as an amateur and then 28 years later as a professional, has died.

Ackerman, of West Bloomfield, died Thursday. He was 69. No cause of death was given.

A master PGA professional, he most recently taught the game through his Bob Ackerman Golf Academy, outdoors at Moose Ridge in South Lyon and indoors at Links of Crystal Lake in Pontiac. His teaching capped a career in golf that spanned more than 50 years, from his time helping lead Indiana to three consecutive Big Ten championships in the 1970s. Ackerman was a second-team All-American in 1975, when he finished 14th at the NCAA Championships.

That same year, at the age of 22, Ackerman won the Michigan Open, the first amateur to accomplish that feat since the 1940s. Twenty-eight years later, in 2003, Ackerman took the title again, this time as a professional at The Bear. It was an exciting week. On the eve the tournament, sitting pool side at the Grand Traverse Resort & Spa, Ackerman rescued a 3-year-old who had trouble staying afloat.

"You know what got my game started?" he told The News' Vartan Kupelian. "There is a woman with four little kids under the age of 5. She's in the pool with a 6-month-old baby in her hands. She had her hands full. The little 3-year-old goes over to the deep end. I'm thinking, maybe this boy knows how to swim. He swims out part way, starts dog-paddling and, boom, down he goes.

"I jump in, pull him out. My cell phone was in my pocket. It's history. I had my wallet in my pocket. I think I saved his life because my two boys and I, and the woman and her kids were the only ones at the pool. She's got a little tiny baby in her hands. What's she going to do? That got me going this week."

By week's end, Ackerman had won the tournament in a playoff, over Bryan Snyder of Detroit Golf Club, and the $14,500 first-place check.

Also in 2003, Ackerman won the Michigan Senior Open at Battle Creek's Bedford Valley, coincidentally where he won his first Michigan Open victory.

Ackerman hoisted a whole lot of trophies over the years, winning PGA section championships in four starts, including Michigan, Minnesota, New York and Illinois. He won 13 PGA section titles in Illinois.

Those performances earned Ackerman spots in several majors over the years, including the 1981 U.S. Open at Merion, where he finished tied for 43rd, as well as the 1985, 1986 and 1994 PGA Championships. He played tournaments on the PGA Tour in three different decades, and played in 11 events in 1982. He played several times in the Buick Open, the longtime PGA Tour stop at Warwick Hills in Grand Blanc.

Ackerman grew up in Bridgman, in southwest Michigan, playing basketball and golf, earning the high-school nickname of "Big Stinger" for his competitiveness. He medaled at the golf state finals in 1971.

At Indiana, he tried to walk-on to the basketball team, but missed the cut.

"I've actually been coached by Bobby Knight and I've been personally sworn at right in the face by Bobby Knight," he said in a 2017 interview with The Spinal Column. "That was a heck of an experience."

In the end, golf proved much more the lane for Ackerman, who at times dominated the Chicago and Illinois scene, winning the Chicago Open and $30,000 — his biggest check to date — in 1999.

Previously in the 1990s, Ackerman spent two years as the head professional at Glacier Club in Washington Township. Ackerman, taught the game by father Robert — Bob III always wanted to beat his dad's course record of 60 at Pebblewood Country Club, but the closest he got was 62 — was inducted into the Michigan Golf Hall of Fame in 2017. At the Bob Ackerman Golf Academy, he also did club fitting and, during COVID, shifted to offering online lessons.

Growing up, the Ackerman family swam at Weko Beach on Lake Michigan in the summer, and hunted up north in Newberry during the falls. He played piano, guitar and sang at church. According to his obituary, Ackerman's faith remained a constant throughout his life. He regularly attended church, and read the Bible daily. He also enjoyed family sing-a-longs, according to his obituary. He was a big Beatles fan.

Ackerman is survived by wife of 42 years, Sandra, and four children, Grace, Raymond, Daniel and Piper, as well as two grand-children, Rory and Ronan. Bobby, the couple's fifth child, died in infancy.

Funeral arrangements were pending as of Monday afternoon.

