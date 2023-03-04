Saturday's golf: Kitayama holds onto Bay Hill lead over Scheffler, Hovland

By Doug Ferguson

Associated Press

Orlando, Fla. – Kurt Kitayama had to leave home to find his way in golf by playing circuits in Europe, Australia and Asia, all for a chance to get to the highest level. Along with three worldwide titles, he learned how to battle.

That might come in handy Sunday at Bay Hill.

Without a birdie on the front nine and no longer in the lead at the Arnold Palmer Invitational, Kitayama fought back with a 25-foot birdie to start the back nine and two birdies over the final three holes Saturday for an even-par 72.

A 15-foot birdie putt on the final hole gave him a one-shot lead over defending champion Scottie Scheffler and Viktor Hovland of Norway.

“Just proud of the way I fought,” Kitayama said. “There’s no giving up. It’s just kind of in my nature. Even when it’s going bad, you can’t just like pack it in. You fight for every shot.”

Now comes the hard part for Kitayama, a 30-year-old Californian going after his first PGA Tour victory.

Scheffler had five birdies over his last seven holes in warm gusts that made Bay Hill tough as ever. He finished with a 68 and was one shot behind. Hovland holed a bunker shot for one of his six birdies in a bogey-free round of 66.

Hovland finished runner-up to Scheffler a year ago at Bay Hill.

The rest of the contenders are what was to be expected with a $20 million event and every PGA Tour member from the top 50 in the world.

Rory McIlroy, Jordan Spieth, Justin Thomas and Max Homa all were within range of Kitayama if he were to lose ground or if Bay Hill was baked and brittle as it typically is for the final round.

For now, Kitayama held his own, even if it looked as though he could crater.

His two-shot lead was gone when one loose swing sent his drive well to the right and out-of-bounds on the par-5 fourth hole, leading to double bogey. He went out in 39 as Hovland planted himself at the top and McIlroy made his move with a remarkable bogey-free round of 68.

“I think any time you can go bogey-free on the weekend at Bay Hill you’re doing something right,” McIlroy said. “I got myself right into the tournament, into the thick of things for tomorrow.”

Kitayama bounced back with four birdies on the back nine, and that final putt put him at 9-under 207. Tyrrell Hatton (66) was two behind, while McIlroy and Harris English (69) were another shot back.

“Started off fairly solid first three holes and then one loose swing and I’m 2 over,” Kitayama said. “Then got some uncomfortable shots coming in on that front nine. It’s just tough. But making that birdie, that putt on 10, that helped calm things down.”

There was plenty of evidence of trouble at Bay Hill, as always.

Corey Conners of Canada was among four players who had at least a share of the lead at one point Saturday, only to shoot 40 on the back nine for a 75.

Spieth opened bogey-bogey playing in the final group with Kitayama. He still was within two shots of the lead but then went the final 12 holes with no birdies and one bogey for a 74. Thomas played bogey-free until missing a 4-foot par putt on the last hole for a 72.

Homa was 4 under through his opening four holes, only to drop four shots the rest of the way until a birdie on the 16th for a 71. He was five behind, along with Cameron Young (72).

Still, this final round could be wide open.

Kitayama finished one shot behind three times last year – to Jon Rahm in the Mexico Open, Xander Schauffele in the Scottish Open, McIlroy at the CJ Cup in South Carolina. Now he has to contend with a host of top players, and Scheffler is sure to get his attention. Scheffler already has successfully defended one title this year at the WM Phoenix Open.

Scheffler took care of both par 5s on the back nine, hit a lob wedge at a scary pin on the 13th for birdie, and saved his best for the par-3 17th. Even with the wind at his back, his only hope was to hit something that stayed on the brick-hard green. He hammered a 9-iron and watched it narrowly clear the bunker and finish 4 feet away.

Now the Masters champion is in range of another title that could be enough to take him back to No. 1 in the world. Scheffler expects the sternest test of the week.

“Should be another fun one,” he said, alluding to the course and the contenders. “That’s what’s exciting about our new schedule. I think we’re going to have a lot more of this stuff. I’m sure Viktor’s looking to beat me this year and I’m looking to do the same. There’s a lot of talented guys on the leaderboard, though. I’m not going to be too focused on anybody else other than myself going into tomorrow.”

Rahm is in danger of losing the top ranking. He opened with a 65 and followed with two straight 76s. He made five straight bogeys around the turn in the third round.

More PGA

PGA Tour rookie Nico Echavarria of Colombia ran off four straight birdies early in his round and finished with a 7-under 65 for a two-shot lead in the Puerto Rico Open at Rio Grande as he goes for his first PGA Tour victory.

Carson Young, who led the opening two rounds at Grand Reserve, had to birdie the last hole for a 71 and was Echavarria's closest pursuer.

Young began with a four-shot lead, and the 28-year-old Colombian made up ground quickly with an eagle on the par-5 second hole and then four straight birdies starting at the fourth.

He went out in 30 and already had the lead when they made the turn.

“It was a dream start,” Echavarria said. “You never think you’re going to shoot 6 under on the front nine the third round, so I knew it had to be a low one because (Young) had a big lead. I gave myself some really good chances on the front nine, putter was hot.”

Echavarria was at 17-under 199.

The winner earns a spot in The Players Championship next week with its $25 million purse, along with spots in the PGA Championship and a two-year exemption on the PGA Tour. It does not come with an invitation to the Masters because the Puerto Rico Open is held the same week as the Arnold Palmer Invitational.

Sam Stevens (65) and Nate Lashley (67) were four shots behind.

“I played solid today, I just didn’t hit anything really close,” Young said. “I still feel good about my game. I drove it better today than I did yesterday, which is a positive. It was just a grind today just because I wasn’t hitting really anything close, but I feel good about my game and I’m ready to see what I can do tomorrow.”

Young also is a tour rookie hopeful of a big opportunity Sunday.

A year ago, Ryan Brehm won in his final start before he would have been relegated to the Korn Ferry Tour. Brehm was at Bay Hill this week and previously played in two other elevated events with a $20 million purse.

LPGA

Defending champion Jin Young Ko shot a second consecutive 7-under 65 Saturday to take a two-stroke lead over Nelly Korda into the final round of the LPGA's Women's World Championship at Singapore.

Ko had a 54-hole total of 14-under 202 after another weather-delayed day at the Sentosa Golf Club. She birdied four of her first five holes and two of her last three.

“I tried to focus really hard over the front nine," Ko said. “I felt, ‘yeah, today is a good day, so keep going.'"

Americans held the other leading positions.

Korda shot 68 Saturday and was in second place, followed by first-round leader Elizabeth Szokol, who had a 70 and was three behind Ko and in third place, tied with Allisen Corpuz, who also shot 70.

Second-round leader Danielle Kang was in fifth place after a 72, four strokes behind Ko.

Korda said weather suspensions over the past two days “have been really, really long" and she had to make sure she stayed mentally alert.

“After the rain delay, I actually bogeyed No. 10 and had to tell myself to refocus because after such a long delay, just kind of lose it in a sense,” Korda said. “You’re not in a zone like you were playing nine or holes before and you had the momentum."

Corpuz said she plans to stay aggressive during the final round.

“I’ve had a tendency in the past to get a little more conservative I think under pressure, and I think just knowing that what it’s going to take just staying aggressive and still trying to play the same way that I did the last three days," she said. “I will just try to take that mindset into tomorrow.”

No. 1-ranked Lydia Ko shot 70 and was at 7-under, seven strokes behind.