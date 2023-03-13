Rocket Mortgage Classic's charity efforts help connect 100K Detroit households to internet

Detroit — The city's PGA Tour stop continues to be a boon for local charities.

The 2022 Rocket Mortgage Classic raised $1.57 million for local nonprofit organizations, with nearly half earmarked toward the tournament's chief mission of ending Detroit's digital divide. Connect 313, which aims to bring internet access to all Detroit households by 2025, will receive $622,555.

Tournament officials announced Monday that Connect 313 recently surpassed 100,000 households enrolling in the Affordable Connectivity Program, which offers discounted internet access and a one-time $100 subsidy toward a technology device. The 102,123 homes that have enrolled represents more than 54% of qualified homes.

Connect 313 is a partnership between the Rocket Mortgage Classic, Rocket Community Fund, Microsoft and the City of Detroit, among others.

“Two years ago, at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, we set out to fundamentally change how Detroiters connect to the internet, technology and digital literacy resources,” said Laura Grannemann, Connect 313 board chairperson, and executive director of the Rocket Community Fund. “Hitting this milestone of improving the digital connectivity of more than 100,000 households is an important reminder of how much we can accomplish when we work together as a community. The Rocket Mortgage Classic is proud to be a catalyst of both great golf and lasting impact.”

Said Jason Langwell, the tournament's executive director: “Today, on 313 Day, we are proud to share how we are Changing the Course in Detroit by using the Rocket Mortgage Classic as a powerful force for good. While the last few years have provided us different experiences and challenges hosting the Rocket Mortgage Classic, today’s announcement should demonstrate that our commitment to our hometown is unwavering.”

In 2020, amid the early days of the pandemic, the Rocket Mortgage Classic announced its Changing the Course initiative, and prior to the 2021 tournament, Connect 313 was launched with an eye on internet access for all.

Of the more than $600,000 for Connect 313, Rocket Mortgage donated $210,000 through the money raised in AREA 313 during the playing of the 2022 tournament. Rocket Morgage donated $2,500 for every 3 (eagle) on No. 14 and 3 (birdie) on No. 16, and $10,000 for every 1 (ace) on No. 15.

The tournament also donated $100,000 to the Children's Foundation, which benefits Midnight Golf, the First Tee of Greater Detroit and the Detroit Police Athletic League.

The tournament also donated $100,000 to the Greater Palmer Park Community, and the remaining $747,687 went toward Birdies for Charity, which is a collection of local nonprofits.

Since the tournament's debut in 2019, the Rocket Mortgage Classic has raised more than $6.8 million for local charities, with more than half that going toward the Changing the Course initiative.

This year's total is the second-most raised, after the $2.7 million raised in 2020. Despite no fans (and no ticket sales) in 2020, the tournament had a big fundraising haul in large part because of a made-for-TV exhibition organized by multiple Masters winner Bubba Watson. The inaugural tournament in 2019 raised $1.1 million, and the 2021 tournament raised $1.35 million.

“Closing the digital divide is one of the most important things we can do as a city to give Detroiters access to opportunity, and the Rocket Giving Fund has been a great partner in that effort,” Detroit mayor Mike Duggan said in a statement. “Thanks to its efforts with Connect 313 and others, more Detroiters of all ages are getting connected, at home and at 22 neighborhood tech hubs across the city.”

Before Changing the Course was launched, Detroit was the least-connected big city in the United States.

This year's Rocket Mortgage Classic is set for June 29 through July 2, at Detroit Golf Club, with defending champion Tony Finau expected to highlight the 156-player field. Past champions Nate Lashley and Cam Davis also are likely playing in 2023. Tickets will go on sale in early April.

