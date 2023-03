The Detroit News

Ryan Brehm holed a big shot Thursday to take an early lead at the Valspar Championship.

Brehm, a Traverse City native and Michigan State alum, made an ace at No. 17 to take sole possession of the lead in the PGA Tour event on the Copperhead Course at Innisbrook Resort and Golf Club in Palm Harbor, Florida.

Brehm finished his day tied atop the leaderboard with Stephan Jager at 5-under.