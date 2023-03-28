UM's Monet Chun looks to keep 'heater' going at Augusta Women's Amateur

Monet Chun had quite the 2022. And 2023 could be even better.

Chun, a junior golfer at Michigan, will tee it up this week in the fourth Augusta National Women's Amateur. The tournament features two rounds at Champions Retreat Golf Club on Wednesday and Thursday, then a practice round at Augusta National on Friday, followed by the final round Saturday, also at Augusta.

The tournament, which debuted in 2019, has become quite the special lead-in to Masters week.

"It's a chance of a lifetime, and an experience that Monet has earned," said Jan Dowling, head women's golf coach at Michigan. "And we're just thrilled for her.

"They roll out the red carpet for these women, and I think it's a great experience."

Chun earned her way into the 72-player field as the top-rated women's amateur golfer from Canada (she's from outside Toronto). She's the only Canadian player in the field.

Chun is the 107th-ranked women's amateur in the world, but over the last year, she's been better than that.

It started when she won medalist honors at the Big Ten championships in April, leading Michigan to its first-ever Big Ten team championship. She then won the Canadian Women's Amateur Championship, and then advanced to the championship match of the U.S. Women's Amateur.

"She's played very consistently for us all year, and obviously she went on that nice heater this past summer — and she seems poised to do the same thing again," Dowling said Tuesday. "Like her whole game, from driver down to putter, is looking great, and it just depends how the course sets up and if her putter gets hot."

Chun, 22, is the third Michigan golfer to compete in the Augusta National Women's Amateur, after Hailey Borja and Ashley Lau competed last year. Borja made the cut and advanced to the Augusta National final round, and finished the tournament tied for 12th.

Golf Channel will air live coverage of the tournament Wednesday and Thursday, and NBC will air the final round.

The tournament has increased in visibility over the years — the first two rounds will air live on Golf Channel, and the final round on NBC — not that it's likely to bother Chun, who is as low key as it gets, Dowling said.

"Which makes her great," Dowling said. "She's one of the most patient people I've ever met in my life, and just has this incredible perspective, which allows her to kind of mostly be an unemotional golfer, which is hard to do. Because of that, she usually shoots the lowest round she can that day, because she's making unemotional decisions.

"Her game keeps improving, she's getting longer, and she's always been a good putter.

"But those hotter putting days are getting more frequent."

Chun will be among the first golfers out Wednesday, with an 8 a.m. tee time.

Augusta National will be just one of the historic courses she plays this year. As runner-up in last year's U.S. Women's Amateur, she gets a three-year exemption back into that tournament. This year's U.S. Women's Amateur will be played at Pebble Beach.

The USGA, in recent years, has prioritized playing its elite women's championships on some of the golf courses that are considered the cathedrals of the game. For example, Oakland Hills in Bloomfield Township will host the U.S. Women's Amateur in 2029, and the U.S. Women's Open in 2031 and 2042.

Of course, it's hard to get more special than Augusta.

"I mean, they've turned it into one of the best women's amateur events in the world. The field is incredible. It's an honor, and the best players in the world want to play the best players in the world," Dowling said. "To play that golf course is something that Monet's gonna remember for a lifetime. It's kind of the upper echelon for golf, not women's golf, golf. It'll be an experience of a lifetime."

Chun's younger sister, Adele, will be on the bag this week at Augusta. Chun's mother, Elena Kim, was her caddie for the match-play portion of the U.S. Women's Amateur, but wants to be a spectator this week at Augusta.

The Augusta National Women's Amateur is the first event in nearly two weeks of high-profile golf at Augusta, followed by the Drive, Chip and Putt national finals Sunday at Augusta National. Grosse Pointe Park's Lyla Hampton and Ann Arbor's Robbie Melendez have qualified for the finals. Then, the Masters, the golf season's first major championship, starts Thursday, April 6.

