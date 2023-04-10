PGA Tour superstar Collin Morikawa will play in Rocket Mortgage Classic for the first time

Detroit — Major season is under way.

And the Rocket Mortgage Classic, Detroit's PGA Tour stop, has received a major commitment.

Collin Morikawa, one of the game's young superstars and winner of the 2020 PGA Championship and 2021 British Open, has pledged to play the Rocket for the first time, when it's held June 29-July 2 at Detroit Golf Club. Morikawa, 26, is coming off a tie for 10th at the Masters, the season's first major, over the weekend, and has four top-10 showings in 10 tournaments this season.

A five-time PGA Tour winner, Morikawa is ranked 11th in the world; he once reached as high as No. 2. He also was prominently featured in first season of the Netflix series on the PGA Tour, introducing us to his golden doodle, Koa, and his dog booties; showing off his decent basketball jump shot; and taking us behind the scenes for an adidas wardrobe meeting, where he politely tells the design team what it can do with those olive-green pants.

"We're excited to welcome Collin to the Rocket Mortgage Classic for the first time," Jason Langwell, executive director of the Rocket, said Monday.

"This is just the beginning of what we expect to be another strong field."

The Morikawa announcement is no small thing for Rocket officials, given the changing landscape of the PGA Tour. The PGA Tour, in response to the arrival of LIV Golf in 2022, has begun designating certain tournaments "elevated," meaning those fields will feature all the top players in the world competing for $20-million purses — leaving the rest of the PGA Tour's schedule scrambling to secure names that will sell tickets. The Rocket isn't an elevated event this season, but is expected to be in the next few years.

While the Rocket has had its fair share of big names throughout the years -- Dustin Johnson, Hideki Matsuyama, Phil Mickelson, Jason Day, Adam Scott, Patrick Cantlay, Patrick Reed, Bubba Watson, etc. — it has struggled to secure commitments from many of the game's top young, marquee superstars. Bryson DeChambeau, the 2020 champion, was one outlier there. And likewise, Morikawa, arguably the game's top iron player, is a significant get in that regard.

Also committing to the Rocket for 2023 on Monday were Tony Finau, the defending champion who is ranked No. 14 in the world, and Rickie Fowler, Rocket's chief pitchman who hasn't missed the tournament yet, and won't as long as he's on Rocket's payroll. Fowler is ranked 58th in the world and enjoying a resurgent season. Like Morikawa, Finau and Fowler each have won five times on the PGA Tour.

The player commitments came on the same day Rocket tickets went on sale at RocketMortgageClassic.com. Daily grounds passes start at $65 per day, LendingTree Lounge passes at $110 and Club Ace passes at $300. The first 500 tickets purchased for each of the four competition days will receive upgraded access to the Sundial Clubhouse Lawn. Children 15 and younger get in free with a ticketed adult (up to four kids per adult), and admission and parking again will be free for all fans on Tuesday (youth clinic, celebrity scramble) and Wednesday (pro-am).

"The excitement level is high as we get set to celebrate the fifth anniversary of this amazing event right here in the city of Detroit," Langwell said. "We encourage fans to buy tickets early, as most reserved areas are likely to sell out."

