Saturday's golf: US Open champ Fitzpatrick holds 1-shot lead at RBC Heritage

By Pete Iacobelli

Associated Press

By

AP Sports Writer

HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. – U.S. Open champion Matt Fitzpatrick shot his best round on the PGA Tour with a 63 Saturday for a one-shot lead over Patrick Cantlay through three rounds at the RBC Heritage.

Fitzpatrick had six birdies and an eagle when he holed out from 149 yards away on the par-4 third hole. He was at 14-under 199, poised for his first tour win since that major title 10 months ago.

“For me, that’s ideally the start you need on a Saturday, isn’t it?” Fitzpatrick said of the unexpected hole out. “It just gets you off to a good start.”

Cantlay, who lost in a playoff to Jordan Spieth a year ago, shot 66 to move to 13 under and into position for another try at the plaid, tartan winner's jacket.

Spieth was also again in the hunt, another stroke back after a 66. He's seeking to do something he hasn't in his career – defend a title.

World No. 2 Scottie Scheffler and second-round leader Jimmy Walker were among five players tied at 11 under. Scheffler shot 69 and Walker 72.

Walker, who opened 65-65, reached 14 under and was tied with Fitzpatrick before blowing up with with three bogeys on the back nine and falling back.

Walker missed a par putt inside 2 feet on the 11th to fall out of first. Then, his tee shot on the par-3 14th caromed off a wood piling and way off the green, leading to a second bogey.

On the par-5, 15th, Walker's second shot appeared to stay in one of that tall, stately trees that front the green, or at least there was no video evidence his ball splashed into the water hazard alongside. Walker took a one-stroke penalty and had a third bogey in a five-hole stretch.

Masters champion Jon Rahm gave spectators who've celebrated his second major victory all week something to scream about at Harbour Town when he opened with three straight birdies and closed within three strokes of the lead.

But the feel-good, Rahm-com storyline fell apart on the par-3 fourth when his tee shot stopped on a wood facing short of the water. He followed with a one-handed, backhand shot that stopped 65 feet from the cup and needed three putts for a double-bogey. Rahm never found that same swagger the rest of the way.

The world's No. 1 player finished at 8-under after a 69 and is 18 holes away from a well-deserved rest after winning at Augusta National last week for his second major title. He'll return to the tour in two weeks to defend his Mexico Championship title.

Fitzpatrick has struggled much of the year, missing four cuts in his last seven events before arriving at Augusta National last week. That's where he finished tied for 10th and came to one of his favorite courses – he's played this tournament eight seasons – with confidence.

“I think this is a golf course that’s shown that there are low scores around here this week,” said Fitzpatrick, whose family took vacations to Sea Pines Resort when he was a child.

Fitzpatrick played Harbour Town as a young guy and took tennis lessons on the green clay courts that used to host the WTA's annual pro tennis tournament, now called the Charleston Open. How was his tennis game?

“Not as good as my golf game at the time,” he said.

Fitzpatrick, who surpassed his previous tour low of 64 last accomplished at this venue two years ago, looks to add a championship trophy to his Harbour Town memories.

Cantlay has had four top-seven finishes at Harbour Town in five previous appearances. He had birdies on three of his first six holes to give himself a chance at another high finish.

“I've had a good track record around this golf course and had a number of chances, so should be nothing new tomorrow,” he said.

Fitzpatrick was lowest on a picture-perfect Saturday custom-made for going low – and plenty of golfers accomplished that at Harbour Town Golf Links.

Former PGA Championship winner Keegan Bradley finished off a 64 before lunch, while Chez Reavie had a 65 to get himself into the top 10. In all, 37 of the 73 competitors finished in the 60s.

LPGA

Yu Jin Sung shot a 1-under 71 on Saturday at windy Hoakalei Country Club to take a one-stroke lead into the final round of the LOTTE Championship at Honolulu.

The South Korean is playing on a sponsor exemption after winning the 2022 LOTTE Open on the Korean LPGA.

“I haven’t really thought about the winning part,” Sung said. “There is still a day left in this tournament. Again, not really thinking about winning, but just trying to show my best golf game.”

She opened with a birdie on the par-5 first, dropped a stroke on the par-4 13th and rebounded with a birdie on the par-4 14th.

“It’s a very difficult course and it’s really windy today, so I tried my best to just ease and play that way,” Sung said.

Georgia Hall, Linnea Strom and tour rookie Grace Kim were tied for second, with 13 players within three strokes of each other at the top of the leaderboard.

Kim, from Australia, had a 70. Hall, from England, and Strom, from Sweden, each shot 71.

“I’m very happy to be in this position,” Strom said. “I’ve been working very hard to be here. So, it’s nice to see some hard work pay off. But I still feel like I’m not hitting it quite as good as I want out there. I’m hitting the drives pretty good, but struggling a bit with my irons at the moment.”

Thailand's Natthakritta Vongtaveelap, tied for the lead after each of the first two rounds, had a 73 to fall into a tie for fifth at 7 under with Lauren Hartlage (70), Christina Kim (71) and Nasa Hataoka (71).

The 20-year-old Vongtaveelap is making her second LPGA Tour start. In February, she won her first two events as pro on the Thai LPGA Tour, then was second behind Lilia Vu in the LPGA Thailand.

Brooke Henderson, at No. 7 the highest-ranked player in the field, had two back-nine bogeys in a 69 that left her 6 under. The Canadian birdied five or her first seven holes. She's the only multiple winner in event history, taking the 2018 and 2019 titles at Ko Olina.

“The front nine was a lot of fun,” Henderson said. “I was making a lot of birdies and giving myself a lot of the good opportunities. Unfortunately, dropped a couple shots here on the back nine. Hopefully, just go out there and do the same thing the first nine holes and just clean this up a little bit.”

Bailey Tardy (65) also was 6 under with Celine Boutier (67), Peiyun Chien (69) and Siyun Liu (70).

Defending champion Hyo Joo Kim was 1 over, following a second-round 78 with a 71.

The Chevron Championship, the first women's major championship of the year, is next week in Texas.