Thursday's golf: McIlroy shoots 68 in return; Fleetwood leads at Quail Hollow

Charlotte, N.C. — A little time away from golf paid off for birthday boy Rory McIlroy.

The world’s third-ranked player shot a 3-under 68 at the Wells Fargo Championship on Thursday in his first tournament since missing the cut at the Masters, leaving him three shots behind first-round leader Tommy Fleetwood.

Fleetwood’s 6-under 65 was one stroke better than Xander Schauffele, Kevin Streelman, Taylor Moore, K.H. Lee and Ryan Palmer, who are tied for second after opening 66s.

Patrick Cantlay, with Tiger Woods’ former caddie Joe LaCava on his bag, shot 67.

McIlroy withdrew from the HBC Heritage following a disappointing second round 77 at Augusta National, a controversial decision that cost him a $3 million bonus for failing to meet the playing requirements for the PGA Tour's new Player Impact Program.

The Northern Irishman said earlier in the week he didn't touch his clubs for more than two weeks, adding that he needed a “reset” to gain some perspective because golf had begun to consume his life.

McIlroy sent his opening tee shot on No. 10 down the fairway and a fan yelled “Happy birthday, Rory.” He went on shoot 34-34, some fitting numbers for his 34th birthday.

McIlroy's only hiccup came on No. 7, when he sent his tee shot way right and out of bounds, forcing him to hit a provisional. McIlroy took advantage of his second opportunity, hammering a 366-yard drive down the fairway. He wound up missing a 22-foot par putt to finish with his only bogey.

Fleetwood, who has won six times on the European Tour but never on the PGA Tour, finished a bogey-free round with birdies at Nos. 17 and 18 at Quail Hollow's difficult three-hole closing stretch dubbed the “Green Mile.”

Schauffele appeared ready to take control of the tournament early after racing to 7 under after 15 holes. But he bogeyed two of the three final holes to surrender the lead.

Cantlay seemed to mesh well with LaCava, who was on the bag for 12 of Woods' tournament wins, including the 2019 Masters.

Cantlay, who has played without a yardage book in his pocket since turning pro, placed immediate trust in LaCava, who helped him read a tricky uphill birdie putt on No. 8.

LaCava had worked once before with Cantlay, at the Genesis Invitational in 2021 when Woods was injured, and came highly recommended by Fred Couples.

Defending champion and two-time winner Max Homa shot 70.

The ever-improving Tony Finau, who has won four of the last 18 tournaments he has entered — including last week's Mexico Open — rallied to shoot 71 after birdieing two of his final three holes.

Jordan Spieth had a 72 in his first appearance at the tournament since 2013.

LPGA

San Francisco — World No. 1 Nelly Korda and Lilia Vu rallied on the back nine to help the United States earn a split of its first two matches against China on Thursday at the International Crown team event.

Korda and Vu trailed Ruoning Yin and Xiyu Lin by one at the turn before winning three straight holes on the back nine thanks to birdies by Vu on the 13th and 15th holes. Korda and Vu won the match 2 and 1.

Lexi Thompson and Danielle Kang lost the other match for the U.S. 1 up to Ruixin Liu and Yu Liu.

Sweden won both matches against England in the other Pool A showdown as the golfers took advantage of a course softened by rain earlier in the week. In Pool B, Australia surprised defending-champion South Korea by winning both matches, and Thailand swept Japan.

The International Crown is a match-play tournament featuring teams of four golfers from eight countries with the United States team seeded No. 1 overall and South Korea second.

The teams are divided into two pools of four countries with the top two from each group after three days of round-robin play of four-ball competition advancing to the semifinals on Sunday. Teams get one point for each win and a half for a tied match.

Thompson and Kang erased an early two-hole deficit with birdies by Kang on the eighth and 10th holes before Liu's birdie on the 12th gave China the lead. Thompson had a few chances to get that back but was unable to make key putt down the stretch.

The surprise of the day came from Australia, which hadn't finished better than sixth in the first three editions of this event.

Fifth-seeded Sweden got off to a fast start in Pool A with Anna Nordqvist and Caroline Hedwall beating Bronte Law and Jodi Ewart Shadoff 4 and 3, and Madeline Sagstrom and Maja Stark beating Liz Young and Alice Hewson 5 and 4.

Sixth-seeded Thailand swept both matches from No. 3 seed Japan with sisters Moriya and Ariya Jutanugarn beating Nasa Hataoka and Hinako Shibuno 2 up, and Patty Tavatanakit and Atthaya Thitikul beating Yuka Saso and Ayaka Furue 1 up.

This is the fourth time this tournament has been held after being canceled in 2020 because of the COVID pandemic. Spain won the inaugural tournament in 2014, followed by the United States in 2016 and South Korea in 2018.

This is the first professional women’s event to be played at the storied Harding Park, which has hosted several major events for the men, including the 2009 Presidents Cup and the 2020 PGA Championship.