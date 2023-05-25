Local sports legends, pair of superstar newcomers headline Rocket's celebrity scramble

Detroit — Four staples are returning for this year's AREA 313 Celebrity Scramble, and they'll be joined by two newcomers in kicking off Rocket Mortgage Classic week at Detroit Golf Club next month.

Lions legends Barry Sanders and Calvin Johnson are back, as are Red Wings All-Star Dylan Larkin and Michigan State men's basketball's Hall of Fame head coach Tom Izzo. They'll be joined by first-timers Chris Webber, the legendary Michigan Fab Fiver, former No. 1 overall NBA draft pick and Basketball Hall of Famer, as well as WWE superstar Michael "The Miz" Mizanin.

The celebrity scramble is set for the afternoon of Tuesday, June 27, and will feature six four-player teams competing on the signature stretch of the golf course, AREA 313, the par-5 14th, the par-3 15th and the par-4 16th.

The PGA Tour participants will be announced at a later date, though they usually include some of the biggest names in the field. Early commitments to the tournament are Collin Morikawa, Rickie Fowler and defending Rocket Mortgage Classic champion Tony Finau.

The celebrity scramble is free to the public as part of the tournament's Detroit Community Days. Wednesday's pro-am also is free to the public. Parking also is free both days.

“We’re looking forward to introducing a new twist to the AREA 313 Celebrity Scramble by adding Chris Webber and The Miz to our field," Jason Langwell, executive director of the Rocket Mortgage Classic, said in a statement Thursday. "It’s always fun to see Detroit sports legends up close and personal testing their golf games alongside PGA Tour pros, and having a professional wrestler in the mix this year will make it even more entertaining.

"We are proud to be able to offer fans complimentary admission to all the amazing events on Detroit Community Days as part of our dedication to making the Rocket Mortgage Classic accessible to everyone in our communities.”

Izzo was part of last year's winning team in the celebrity scramble, teaming up with PGA Tour pro Matt Kuchar.

A youth clinic, featuring PGA Tour pros, also is scheduled for the Tuesday of Rocket week, and is free.

The fifth annual Rocket Mortgage Classic, the first and only annual PGA Tour stop inside the city limits of Detroit, is set for Thursday, June 29, through Sunday, July 2.

Competition-day tickets are on sale at rocketmortgageclassic.com, and start at $65 a day. Children 15 and younger get in free with a ticketed adult, up to four kids per adult.

