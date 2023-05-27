Friday's golf: Tour rookie Hall up 3 at Colonial, 'Block' party over

Associated Press

Fort Worth, Texas – Harris English quipped to his caddie that no one is beating him at Colonial's par-3 eighth hole, which is true after he followed his birdie in the opening round with a hole-in-one Friday in Fort Worth, Texas. There is only one player ahead of him on the overall leaderboard.

PGA Tour rookie Harry Hall from England maintained the solo lead through 36 holes at 12-under 128, making a spectacular save from the sand at that same par 3, for a three-stroke lead over English. After opening with an 8-under 62, Hall had four consecutive birdies midway through his second-round 66.

Hall's birdie streak ended with a bogey at the par-4 third, his 12th of the day, when he missed the fairway and then came up short of the green before a two-putt from 9 feet.

In the final group of the day, Hall's tee shot at No. 8 plugged into the side of the deep bunker fronting the green.

“I could only see two dimples,” he said.

After knocking the ball loose but failing to get it out of the sand on his first attempt, Hall saved par by popping it out on the next try. The ball landed at the edge of the green and rolled into the cup.

“When it went back into the bunker, it wasn’t too much of a bad, a hard shot," Hall said. “I just played it like a normal shot and tried to get it high and spin it as quick as possible, and I did just that.”

English’s ace at the 170-yard eighth was part of his bogey-free 66.

“Hard 9 … pushed it about 4 or 5 yards right of where I was aiming, but it’s a good thing that hole got in the way,” English said. “Just one of those shots where I struck it pure, right at the flag.”

His third hole-in-one on the PGA Tour was the first at Colonial’s No. 8 hole since Jim Furyk in 2011.

English was a stroke ahead of Emiliano Grillo, who shot a round-best 65 to get to 8 under. Adam Schnek (67), Byeong Hun An (66) and Robby Shelton (67) were tied for fourth.

Scottie Scheffler, the world's No. 1 player and Colonial runner-up in a playoff last year, had his second consecutive round of 67 and was tied for seventh at 6-under 134. Justin Rose, whose 11 PGA Tour wins include Colonial five years ago, was tied for ninth at 5 under after as bogey-free 66.

Jordan Spieth, still dealing with a sore left wrist, shot 72 both days to miss the cut. The 11th-ranked player had three bogeys and a birdie over his last four holes.

Michael Block, the 46-year-old club pro from California who became a sensation for everyday golfers by tying for 15th Sunday in the PGA Championship at Oak Hill, was last in the 120-player Colonial field at 15-over 155. After his opening 81, he was seven strokes better with a 74 that included back-to-back birdies midway through the round.

It was an exhausting span for Block, who hit only 11 of 28 fairways over two rounds, but was still mingling with fans – signing autographs and taking photos – hours after his final putt before flying home.

Other than the hole-in-one, it was just a steady round for four-time PGA Tour winner English, who had a third-place finish earlier this month at the Wells Fargo Championship. He hit 11 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens.

“When I did get in trouble off the tee or around the green, I got up and down. Made a really nice par on No. 9,” English said. “I had a lot of seemed like 15 or 20-footers and didn’t make much. … But as long as I keep that ball-striking going and keep giving myself chances, then some good things will happen this weekend.”

Coming off the hole-in-one, English drove into the right rough at No. 9 and then into a greenside bunker before blasting to 6 feet and made the par-saving putt. His only birdie on the back nine was the 12th, when he made a 17-footer off the fringe.

Grillo, the 30-year-old from Argentina, was even on the round before making the turn with a birdie from a greenside bunker at the 389-yard 10th. That was the first of five backside birdies, including long putts on both par 3s – from 19 foot at No. 13, and nearly 38 feet at the 16th – before an approach to 7 feet at No. 18.

“It’s a lot of different clubs off the tee. Got to keep it in the fairway, got to keep it on the green. I would think that’s my strong part of the game,” Grillo said. “I was lucky enough to make a few good putts on the back nine. So happy to finish with a great shot on 18, and a good putt."

Koepka struggles in return from 5th major

Brooks Koepka returned from the high of winning his fifth major championship with a flat round of even-par 72 that left him eight shots behind Harold Varner III on Friday after the opening round of LIV Golf DC at Trump National in Sterling, Va.

Koepka still had reason to be thankful. On the first hole that he used driver, the face cracked.

“Thank God it cracked now instead of coming down the stretch last week,” Koepka said.

The drive came in handy when he hit one of his best tee shots on the reachable par-4 14th onto the fringe at Oak Hill, carried the bunkers on the 15th that set up a wedge out of the rough to 4 feet and another PGA Championship title.

It was back to LIV Golf just five days after his major victory.

Varner started his round with a bogey on the par-3 fourth hole, and that was his only mistake. He had a pair of eagles and five birdies for a 64, giving him a two-shot lead over former U.S. Amateur champion James Piot.

Andy Ogletree, getting another start as an alternate for Paul Casey and his wounded foot, was in the group at 68 that included British Open champion Cameron Smith.

Phil Mickelson had six bogeys in his round of 74.

Cink contending in Champions debut

The Senior PGA Championship wasn't Stewart Cink's first choice for his first tournament after turning 50.

The potential prize would be a lot more than a consolation.

Cink shot a second consecutive 4-under 68 and trailed Padraig Harrington by four shots after the second round of the Senior PGA on Friday at the new Texas headquarters of the PGA of America in Frisco, Texas.

Harrington followed his opening 64 with a bogey-free 68 and was at 12-under 132. Japan's Katsumasa Miyamoto was three behind Harrington in his Senior PGA debut after a 69.

Steve Stricker, who won the first senior major of the season two weeks ago at the Regions Tradition, shot 67 and was at 7 under.

Making his PGA Tour Champions debut four days after his 50th birthday, Cink committed late to the event about 35 miles north of Dallas.

An eight-time winner on the PGA Tour, including the 2009 British Open, Cink wanted to make sure he wasn't in the field at Colonial in Fort Worth, about 60 miles from PGA Frisco's Fields Ranch East course.

He didn't figure he would get into the Charles Schwab Challenge, and he's more than happy competing against players he used to see all the time on the regular tour.

“When I didn’t get into Colonial, I was not too upset,” Cink said. “I was looking forward to playing here as a backup. So it’s been a fun week. It’s at least lived up to my expectations and probably more.”

Cink still wants to play on the regular tour, specifically try to keep himself in the running for the lucrative events with elevated purses that were a response to LIV Golf.

“I’m going to have to have a heck of a summer to get in those, but I want to try to get in those, give myself a chance,” said Cink, whose second round was much less eventful with five birdies and a bogey after an eagle, five birdies and three bogeys in his Champions debut.

“I think if I just converted to this tour right away and played the rest of the summer right away, and just didn’t give myself any chance to get into those big tournaments, I think I would look back and say, ‘Why didn’t I at least give it a shot?’” Cink said.

Stricker holed out for eagle from 88 yards on the par-5 14th and surged into the top 10, where he has finished in all eight Champions starts this year with two victories. The 56-year-old has a Champions-record 47 consecutive rounds of par or better.

“I expect to play well. I don’t know wherever that leads me, it will lead me,” said Stricker, who almost holed his approach at the par-5 18th as well. “But I expect to get up there and play well and I have confidence in my game and what I’ve been doing lately.”

Cink and his wife, Lisa, a cancer survivor who is caddying for her husband, both turned 50 recently. They celebrated her milestone in Las Vegas and Zion National Park in Utah before going to the Bahamas for more partying.

“We’ve been doing a lot of celebrating and having fun and just kind of kicking back,” Cink said. “Sort of remembrance mode. We’ve been thinking back about how, just feels like it’s been like this (snaps fingers) that we just got started on the PGA Tour and now here we are getting started on a new tour at 50.”

Darren Clarke, the 2011 British Open champion, and South Korea's Y.E. Yang, a Dallas resident who won the 2009 PGA Championship, both opened with consecutive 69s. They are at 6 under with Alex Cejka (70) and Adilson da Silva.

“Yesterday, I didn’t play great and then finished off really strongly,” Clarke said. “Today I played nicely all day. Kept giving myself chances on the back nine there. Then made a poor swing into 16. Completely misjudged the shot into 17. So you make two late bogeys like that, that’s a bit of a sour taste in your mouth.”

A Brazilian raised in South Africa who is playing in the U.S. for the first time, da Silva reached 8 under before consecutive bogeys on the way to 71.

Defending champion Steven Alker is another shot back at 5 under after a 69.

LPGA Match Play

Anna Nordqvist had all three of her matches go the distance, and only a clutch wedge kept her from playing even more Friday as she was among 16 players who advanced out of group play in the Bank of Hope LPGA Match Play in North Las Vegas, Nev.

Nordqvist would have faced a three-way playoff if she lost to Andrea Lee. That appeared likely when the Swede hit into the creek in front of the 18th green at Shadow Creek while Lee was on the green some 50 feet from the hole.

Nordqvist, the top seed in her group, hit a wedge that caught the back slope and settled 3 feet away and Lee three-putted for bogey to halve the match and send Nordqvist (2-0-1 in group play) into the weekend.

“I hit a good wedge in there to tie the match,” Nordqvist said. “I'm very happy to move on.”

Cheyenne Knight was just as clutch, minus the water. She came in 2-0 in her group and needed only to halve her match against Sei Young Kim to advance. Otherwise, Knight would have faced a three-way playoff.

Kim was 1 up and hit just long of the green. Knight hit a sand wedge from 85 yards and caught the slope and stopped 2 inches from going in for eagle. Kim missed her chip, conceded the halve and Knight was headed to the knockout stage.

The weekend at Shadow Creek has a European flavor in a Solheim Cup year, eight Europeans among the 16 players remaining.

Five of those players won all three of their matches in group play. That includes Albane Valenzuela of Switzerland, who took out Lilia Vu in the first round and never gave her another chance. Vu was the top seed in the 64-player field coming off her first major at the Chevron Championship.

“It feels great,” Valenzuela said. “I also know how match play is. You can win three points. It doesn't matter tomorrow. It's just a huge reset.”

The next highest seed, Brooke Henderson of Canada, lost her opening match and never recovered. Sophia Schubert won her match to take the group.

The highest seed still alive is Celine Boutier of France (3), who went 3-0 in group play.

Only one group went to a sudden-death playoff. Pajaree Anannarukarn of Thailand lost to Karis Davidson, and they headed back to the 18th for a playoff.

The Thai hit what looked to be the perfect drive down the right side, bounding along the first cut when it came to rest in a deep divot. Anannarukarn ripped it out of there and onto the green, and she wound up winning with a 3-foot par when Davidson missed the green long.

“I was thinking, ‘Out of all the places, I’m in the divot.' But you've got to do what you've got to do,” Anannarukarn said. “Try to hit the green. And it was … just perfect.”

Alison Lee, who now lives in Las Vegas and occasionally plays at Shadow Creek, halved two matches and then faced fellow Vegas resident Danielle Kang in a group that at one point looked as if it might have a four-way playoff.

Lee seized control late, and Kang's last hope was to play a left-handed chip because her ball was just outside a bunker. That flew the green and Lee advanced when Muni He lost to Maria Fassi.

Only seven of the top seeds in the 16 groups advanced. The others were Ayaka Furue (5) of Japan; Leona Maguire (7) of Ireland; Linn Grant (8) and Maja Stark (11) of Sweden; and Carlota Ciganda (12) of Spain