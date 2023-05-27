Saturday's golf: Schnek, Hall tied for Colonial lead after 3 rounds as both seek 1st PGA Tour win

Associated Press

Fort Worth, Texas – PGA Tour rookie Harry Hall intended to slip on his Vegas Golden Knights jersey while playing Colonial's par-3 13th hole Saturday. That plan changed after falling out of the lead because of consecutive double bogeys.

It was only after finishing the third round back in a share of the lead, with Adam Schenk at 10-under 200, that the Englishman who lives in Las Vegas after playing at UNLV pulled on the jersey. His favorite NHL team was playing the local Dallas Stars in the Western Conference Final.

“Being 3 over going into the (13th) hole, I didn’t think that would be the best thing to do,” said Hall, who was the solo leader after the first and second rounds. "Yeah, I’m T1 after the round, so I thought I’d wear it in the interviews.”

Hall's final putt in a round of 2-over 72 was a 10-foot par at No. 18 after he chipped from the fringe out of an awkward stance that had his heels hanging over the lip of a bunker. That followed a 10-foot birdie at the 383-yard 17th.

Schenk, also looking for his first win but in his 171st PGA Tour event, closed out a 67 with a 16-foot birdie putt.

“It was a lot of luck making that putt. It was a foot and a half of break and extremely fast,” he said.

The 31-year-old Indiana native was the runner-up at the Valspar Championship in mid-March, but has since missed four cuts and tied for 31st at the RBC Heritage. He hit 11 of 14 fairways and 15 of 18 greens while recording only one bogey Saturday.

“We just did a really good job managing everything today. It was one of those days where right where we were looking was right where I actually hit it,” Scheck said. “It doesn’t happen very often, but it’s nice when it does.”

Harris English, who shot a 70 in the final group with Hall, was a stroke back at 9-under 201 after his bogey on 18, when an 8-foot par chance curled just by the cup. That was two holes after he had sole possession of the lead with a 40-foot birdie on the par-3 16th.

Scottie Scheffler, the No. 1 player in the world and the Colonial runner-up last year, bogeyed three of his last five holes for a 72 after opening with consecutive 67s. He was among six players tied for 10th place at 4 under.

Defending champion Sam Burns, who overcame a seven-stroke deficit in the final round last year and beat Scheffler on the first playoff hole, had his second consecutive 70. He is tied for 16th at 3 under, again seven strokes off the lead after three rounds.

The only player to win in back-to-back years was Ben Hogan, who did it twice – 1946 and 1947, the event’s first two years, and again in 1952-53.

It is the first time since 2014 that it is a shared lead going into the final round at Colonial. There was a four-way tie after 54 holes that year, though eventual winner Adam Scott wasn't part of that quartet.

Hall’s double-bogeys came at Nos. 6 and 7, after 14 birdies and only two bogeys in his 41 holes before that.

After his tee shot at the 401-yard sixth hole went into the right rough, Hall’s approach settled behind a temporary concession stand. After several minutes with a rules official, a couple of drops on a cart and a couple of more on a washed-out area of turf, his pitch through a small gap came up short in the rough of the mounded green.

That double-bogey took him to 10 under, at the same time Emiliano Grillo missed a 6-foot par putt a hole ahead to drop to the same score – and a share of the lead, instead of having it outright.

Grillo has a double-bogey and two bogeys over his last six holes in a round of 72 that left him at 6 under and tied for fourth place with Justin Suh (66).

Hall’s approach at the 420-yard seventh flew out of bounds to the right off the green.

When he got to the 13th hole at 9 under, he was coming off a 12-foot birdie at No. 12. But that had followed a scrambling par on the 626-yard 11th hole when he was in the rough after each of his first two shots on what is the course’s longest hole by 80 yards.

“Yeah, to be T1 after today is pretty cool, especially after that front nine,” Hall said. “It goes to show how hard the course is, and I did a good job battling it back and getting those two birdies on that back nine.”

Senior PGA Championship

Padraig Harrington was in position for the 54-hole scoring record and a comfortable lead at the Senior PGA Championship at Frisco, Texas.

Instead, the 51-year-old Irishman ended up in a tight fight with Steve Stricker in what will be a final-round matchup of opposing Ryder Cup captains from 2021.

Harrington wobbled for the first time in the tournament over the final three holes Saturday, settling for a second consecutive 4-under 68 and a one-shot lead over Stricker, who matched Harrington's tournament-best 64 from the opening round.

Stewart Cink aced the 191-yard 13th hole in the first event on the Fields Ranch East course at the new Texas headquarters of the PGA of America, about 35 miles north of Dallas in Frisco.

He is three shots behind Harrington as the last of only three within six shots of the lead on a par-72 layout set to host the PGA Championship in 2027 and 2034 and possibly a Ryder Cup in the late 2030s.

Harrington was the only player left in the field without a bogey before a double-bogey at the par-4 16th when he went into a native area to the right of the green and needed two shots to get out.

What had been a five-shot lead over Stricker was down to one, and gone soon after when Stricker birdied the par-5 18th.

Harrington matched the birdie to retake the lead at 16 under, blasting a long bunker shot inside 10 feet. He is looking to become the first wire-to-wire winner of the event since Rocco Mediate in 2016.

Harrington had five birdies through 12 holes to get to 17 under, which is Sam Snead's 50-year-old Senior PGA record through 54 holes.

There was still something to celebrate in his group, with Harrington giving Cink a leaping high-five after his playing partner's ace.

Cink sank his hole-in-one with a perfect 6-iron that bounced about 20 feet in front of the hole and rolled in at just about the right speed. He kissed his wife and caddie, Lisa, and gave the signed ball to a fan.

Making his PGA Tour Champions debut less than a week after turning 50, Cink had to drop out of a native area on the next hole at 14 but salvaged a par. Two birdies and a bogey over the final four holes left him at 67.

Stricker extended his Champions-record streak of rounds of par or better to 48 in a row with four birdies on each nine.

The 56-year-old Stricker, who hasn't finished outside the top eight in his first eight Champions starts this season, is coming off a victory in the first senior major of the season. It was his second consecutive Regions Tradition victory.

Harrington, the 2008 PGA champion and a two-time British Open winner, was on the verge of a runaway through 50 holes, and even escaped what looked to be the first momentum-turning moment.

Right on the edge of a native area on the short par-4 15th, Harrington took several swings to see how the tall grass would affect the shot, then finally put the ball inside 15 feet and just missed the birdie putt.

There was no escaping the trouble at 16.

Harrington knew immediately his approach shot wasn't good, and took several whacks at the tall grass before attempting the first shot. The ball barely moved, and the second attempt was a high-arching shot that landed about 20 feet from the cup. Harrington missed the bogey putt.

Robert Karlsson, Darren Clarke and Y.E. Yang were at 9 under, a stroke better than defending Senior PGA champion Steven Alker, who shot 69.

Europe

Pablo Larrazabal will take a one-shot lead into the final round of the KLM Open after a flawless 5-under 67 at Cromvoirt, Netherlands.

The Spaniard, who is chasing a ninth European tour title just one month after his last victory at the Korea Championship, made five birdies to reach 10-under 206 overall.

“We’re going to have to do a lot of good things now. Calm down and hit some balls and practice a little bit," the 40-year-old Larrazabal said. “And we’re going to have to rest very well because my batteries are running down."

Dane Rasmus Hojgaard (67) and Spain’s Adrian Otaegui (69) were Larrazabal’s nearest challengers, one shot behind.

Larrazabal turned in 33 after making birdies at Nos. 3, 6 and 8 before picking up further shots on the 10th and 16th to hit the front at Bernardus Golf.

Larrazabal then recovered from missing the fairway with his first and second shots into the 18th by getting up and down for a par, courtesy of a 14-foot putt.

Overnight leader Jorge Campillo dropped to a share of 11th with a 4-over 76.