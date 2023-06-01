Young gun Tom Kim, fan favorite Max Homa returning to Rocket Mortgage Classic

Detroit — In the shadows of Palmer Park, Tom Kim essentially launched his PGA Tour career in 2022.

Now, Kim is returning for a second go at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, tournament officials announced Thursday. Kim shot a final-round 63 at Detroit Golf Club last year to finish seventh, and earn special PGA Tour membership.

The week served as a springboard for Kim, 20, who won his first PGA Tour tournament the following week in 2022, at the Wyndham Championship. He later won the Shriners Children's Open in October, making him the first man with two PGA Tour wins before his 21th birthday since Tiger Woods in 1996.

Kim hasn't won since, but his stock remains on fire, especially after his rousing performance at the Presidents Cup. He's quickly become one of the game's big personalities, whether he's showing how to spend $20 at the concession stand at the Masters (no cash accepted; he forgot his credit card), or he's emerging from a ravine at the PGA Championship, covered in mud (he used a nearby creek to clean off, mid-round).

He's currently ranked 21st in the Official World Golf Ranking, entering this week's Memorial in Ohio — after his PGA Tour journey really took off in Detroit, one year ago, with that 63 that featured a hole-out for eagle on the 10th.

"It means everything," Kim said after his final round a year ago, earning special PGA Tour membership. "Every day I've played golf I thought about playing on the PGA Tour, it was nothing else."

Kim is the latest big name to join the field for the fifth Rocket Mortgage Classic, which is set for June 29-July 2.

Also announcing his commitment Thursday was Max Homa, 32, the No. 6-ranked player in the world who will play in the Rocket for the fourth time. He finished tied for 24th last year, and tied for 25th the year before. Homa has six career PGA Tour wins, most recently at the Farmers Insurance Open in California in January. One of his major sponsors is Farmington Hills-based Burns & Wilcox, meaning he should be a staple in Detroit for years to come.

Homa has become a fan favorite on the PGA Tour, for his willingness to engage — and roast — on social media.

Four-time PGA Tour winner Kevin Kisner, 39, ranked 68th in the world, also has committed to the Rocket. He's played Detroit all four years, finishing third in 2020 and tied for eighth in 2021.

This is the second wave of player commitments for the Rocket Mortgage Classic. Earlier, two-time major champion Collin Morikawa, 26, one of the top young players who in the game who is ranked 18th in the world, announced he would make his Rocket debut. Defending champ Tony Finau, 33, and Rickie Fowler, 34, who as Rocket Mortgage's paramount pitchman serves as the tournament's unofficial host, also are in the field.

With Homa, Finau (12th), Morikawa, Kim and Fowler (46th), the 2023 Rocket has five top-50 players in the field, with more announcements expected next week and after the U.S. Open later in June. The field will feature 156 golfers.

Rocket week starts Tuesday, June 27, with a youth clinic and celebrity scramble (featuring the likes of Tom Izzo, Barry Sanders, Chris Webber and Dylan Larkin), and Wednesday features the pro-am. Admission and parking both are free for Tuesday and Wednesday. Tickets for the competition days start at $65, with children 15 and younger admitted free with a ticketed adult. Up to four children can get in free with each ticketed adult. Tickets are available at RocketMortgageClassic.com.

