Major winner, Netflix darling among latest commitments to Rocket Mortgage Classic

Detroit — Slowly but surely, the Rocket Mortgage Classic field is taking shape.

Keegan Bradley, winner of the 2011 PGA Championship and the No. 24-ranked golfer in the world, is among the latest players to commit to playing Detroit's first and only PGA Tour stop, set for later this month. Bradley, 36, is a five-time PGA Tour winner, most recently at the ZOZO Championship in October.

"I love coming to Detroit, I love the city, I love the restaurants and especially the sports," Bradley said.

He was joined in the latest round of Rocket commitments by Joel Dahmen, 35, who's become a fan favorite since his appearance in the Netflix docuseries, "Full Swing"; Justin Suh, 25, who is ranked 70th in the world; and Luke Donald, 45, the Ryder Cup captain for Team Europe.

Previous commitments include Max Homa (ranked seventh), defending champion Tony Finau (No. 12), two-time major winner Collin Morikawa (18), Tom Kim (21), Rickie Fowler (44) and Kevin Kisner (71).

"This is one that a lot of guys have enjoyed," Fowler said in a conversation with The News last month, while visiting Detroit for a sponsor outing. "Over the years, you've seen new guys come in, and then come back, and more guys (come), just because it's a fun place to play.

"And it's continued to grow. Year after year."

Morikawa, who has committed to playing the Rocket Mortgage Classic for the first time, is worth watching. He withdrew before Sunday's round of The Memorial, despite being in contention, because of painful back spasms that he experienced for the first time. His focus is getting ready for the U.S. Open in two weeks; Rocket officials already have spoken to Morikawa's agent, who expressed optimism in keeping his Detroit commitment.

"I've been told he's doing just fine," Rocket executive director Jason Langwell said of Morikawa.

The fifth Rocket Mortgage Classic is set for June 29 through July 2 at Detroit Golf Club. The tournament is two weeks after the U.S. Open and three weeks before the British Open, but could still draw a decent field given the PGA Tour changes this year. In previous years, the top 125 players made the FedEx Cup playoffs and automatically secured cards for the following year; this year, that number is down to just the top 70.

Rocket week includes the celebrity scramble and youth clinic on Tuesday, June 27, and the pro-am on Wednesday, June 28. Admission and parking is free on those dates. Tickets start at $65 a day for the competition days, with children 15 and younger getting in free with a ticketed adult. Up to four kids get in free with a ticketed adult.

