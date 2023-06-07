A look at DGC's vandalized greens with the Rocket Mortgage Classic looming

Detroit — Pace of play is a hot topic in golf these days.

Well, the folks at Detroit Golf Club, with an assist from the PGA Tour and another storied golf club, kicked things into high gear to get the Donald Ross gem ready for the Rocket Mortgage Classic later this month.

The greens on Detroit Golf Club's North Course that were significantly damaged by vandals this spring have been restored, with time to spare, as some of the game's best golfers prepare to tee it up in the shadows of Palmer Park.

The Detroit Police Department is investigating the vandalism of the Nos. 11 and 12 greens. The vandalism is believed to have taken place between April 16 and 17.

"The 11th and 12th greens are looking great and will be in terrific shape come tournament time," said Jason Langwell, executive director of the Rocket Mortgage Classic.

The Detroit News got a look at the affected greens earlier this week, during Rocket Mortgage Classic media day, and they appear close to being playable, outside of some light damage evident on the collars — the outside perimeter — of the greens. The greens are roped off from play, with temporary greens being used on the par-3 11th and par-4 12th.

The membership has used temporary greens since the vandals struck, and will be able to play the repaired greens after the conclusion of the fifth-annual Rocket Mortgage Classic, June 29 through July 2.

Pictures of the vandalism were shared by new superintendent Sam Moynihan in an email to members April 29, and showed wavy lines all over one of the greens. The lines were lightly colored, a result of glyphosate — grass and weed killer — according to test results that came back to Detroit Golf Club. Moynihan, in his email, called the damage "very severe" on the surfaces of the greens, but not at the root level, which helped with speeding up the repairs.

Moynihan and his grounds crew staff received guidance and help from the PGA Tour's agronomy department, and from storied Oakmont Country Club in Pennsylvania. Some sod was brought in from Oakmont to help with the repairs. Detroit Golf Club greens are 75% poa annua and 25% bent grass. Poa annua came from Oakmont.

"They were recently re-sodded to ensure that the turf will be healthy for the Rocket Mortgage Classic and DGC member play after our event," Langwell said. "And they are progressing nicely."

