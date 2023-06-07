Grand Valley State golfer's prize for being named top DII golfer: Meeting Jack Nicklaus

Charles DeLong is just a college kid, so he obviously never got to see Jack Nicklaus play golf.

But, DeLong is a golf junkie, so he knows all about the Golden Bear's resume, and he was thrilled to share a stage with the 18-time major champion at The Memorial on Sunday in Dublin, Ohio. There, DeLong was presented the Jack Nicklaus Award as the top player in Division II this season.

Nicklaus, the host of The Memorial, personally presented his namesake award to the top college players in all divisions. The awards were presented Sunday, before the final round of the PGA Tour tournament.

"Yeah, meeting Mr. Nicklaus was pretty cool," DeLong said over the phone this week. "We never got to see him play, but we've seen the accolades. It's pretty incredible, how hard he had to work to get there. He was really generous with his time, just chatting with us.

"It was really neat just to hang out with a star like that. Not many are willing to give their time with strangers."

DeLong, of DeWitt near Lansing, got the call about a week ago that he was going to be the Division II winner of the Jack Nicklaus Award. The award is presented to the top golfers in Divisions I, II and III, as well as NAIA and NCJAA.

This season, DeLong had the best season in Grand Valley State golf history. He was first-team All-America, and the Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletic Conference player of the year for a second consecutive year. He has 13 tournament wins for his career, a program record, including four this spring and three last fall.

DeLong had 30 rounds at par or better this season, with 16 below 70. His career-best is 65; he averaged 69.70.

He led Grand Valley State to the NCAA Tournament quarterfinals. The Lakers team is stacked, including Spring Lake's Nick Krueger, winner of the 2022 Michigan Amateur.

"The best season in program history," DeLong said of his team's performance.

DeLong was joined on stage at The Memorial by his fellow winners: Ludvig Aberg of Texas Tech, Alex Price of Christopher Newport, Easton Johnson of The Master's University and Matthias Lefevre of New Mexico JC.

Each of the winners got to ask Nicklaus one question.

DeLong, a fellow Midwesterner, asked how Nicklaus, a native of Ohio who attended Ohio State, kept his game sharp in the winter months, when the show was flying. Nicklaus started his response by sharing stories of shoveling snow to hit golf balls, and hitting the members' golf balls — only to return them in the spring.

But, Nicklaus had another little wrinkle to the story.

"He actually took a break from October to January and played basketball," said DeLong, who was accompanied at Sunday's ceremony by Grand Valley State's head men's golf coach, Gary Bissell. "I wasn't expecting that."

Nicklaus also shared a story that really resonated with DeLong, talking about the putt he made to win his first of two U.S. Amateur championships, in 1959 at Broadmoor Golf Club. That putt, Nicklaus said, gave him the confidence to perform under pressure, which he continued to do for decades as a professional.

DeLong spoke to The Detroit News on a rare day off from golf, ahead of a busy summer schedule, which includes competing in the Michigan Open at Oakland University, as well as the Michigan Amateur on Oakland Hills Country Club's North Course, both later this month. He also will be traveling around the country for tournaments at Pinehurst in North Carolina, and tournaments in New York and Texas.

DeLong then will use his fifth year at Grand Valley State this fall and next spring, when he just might find himself sharing the stage again with Nicklaus, the 1961 NCAA champion.

"That's the goal," he said. "The bigger goal is to win the national title."

