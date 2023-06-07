Justin Thomas, one of golf's biggest stars, will play Rocket Mortgage Classic for 1st time

Detroit — The Rocket Mortgage Classic just landed another heavy hitter.

Justin Thomas, a 15-time winner on the PGA Tour and two-time major champion, committed Wednesday to playing in Detroit for the first time when the tournament kicks off later this month. Thomas gives the Rocket Mortgage Classic a fourth player ranked in the top 20 in the world. Thomas is ranked No. 15.

Thomas joins Max Homa (No. 7), defending champion Tony Finau (12) and Collin Morikawa (18), another two-time major winner, among the early commitments for the Rocket Mortgage Classic.

Thomas, 30, figured to eventually play Detroit after he signed with local clothing company, Greyson, in March 2022.

Given the new makeup of the PGA Tour schedule, and the more-exclusive FedEx Cup — the top 70 players in the standings make the playoffs, down from 125 v 2023 is proving to be the ideal time.

Thomas currently is just outside the top 70.

"We always have been blessed with a terrific field," Jason Langwell, executive director of the Rocket Mortgage Classic, said earlier this week. "The field continues to only improve."

Thomas won the PGA Championship in 2017 and 2022, but has had his struggles this season, with two top-10s in 13 tournaments. He hasn't won since the 2022 PGA Championship at Southern Hills in Oklahoma. But he still remains among the biggest names in the game — he was No. 4 in last season's PGA Tour PIP standings, which essentially ranks the most popular players on the PGA Tour — and a significant get for the Rocket Mortgage Classic team.

The fifth Rocket Mortgage Classic, set for June 29 through July 2 at Detroit Golf Club, also has commitments from world No. 21 Tom Kim and No. 24 Keegan Bradley, as well as the resurgent Rickie Fowler (No. 44).

The 156-player field continues to take shape, and the FedEx Cup standings — the three-tournament playoff payouts are huge, particularly for the top 30 who make the Tour Championship — could play a major impact in which stars come and which don't. The field mostly will be finalized by Friday, June 23.

Tournament week starts Tuesday, June 27, with the AREA 313 celebrity scramble and youth clinic, and continues Wednesday with the pro-am. Admission and parking are free for Tuesday and Wednesday, and tickets for competition days start at $65, with up to four children 15 and younger getting in free with each ticketed adult.

tpaul@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @tonypaul1984