Here's who's teeing it up at the 2023 Rocket Mortgage Classic

Detroit — The Rocket is back, and this one will have no shortage of stars.

Two-time major champions Justin Thomas and Collin Morikawa are the early headliners for the PGA Tour field at the fifth annual Rocket Mortgage Classic, set for June 29 through July 2 at Detroit Golf Club.

The 156-player field will be mostly finalized Friday, June 23, with a couple of exceptions.

Here are the latest player commitments:

➤Keegan Bradley

➤Ryan Brehm

➤Joel Dahmen

➤Cam Davis (2021 champion)

➤Luke Donald

➤Tony Finau (defending champion)

➤Rickie Fowler

➤Max Homa

➤Tom Kim

➤Kevin Kisner

➤Nate Lashley (2019 champion)

➤Collin Morikawa

➤Brian Stuard

➤Justin Suh

➤Justin Thomas

