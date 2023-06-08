Here's who's teeing it up at the 2023 Rocket Mortgage Classic
The fifth Rocket Mortgage Classic, set for June 29 through July 2, will have no shortage of star power.
Tony Paul
The Detroit News
Detroit — The Rocket is back, and this one will have no shortage of stars.
Two-time major champions Justin Thomas and Collin Morikawa are the early headliners for the PGA Tour field at the fifth annual Rocket Mortgage Classic, set for June 29 through July 2 at Detroit Golf Club.
The 156-player field will be mostly finalized Friday, June 23, with a couple of exceptions.
Here are the latest player commitments:
➤Keegan Bradley
➤Cam Davis (2021 champion)
➤Luke Donald
➤Tony Finau (defending champion)
➤Kevin Kisner
➤Nate Lashley (2019 champion)
➤Justin Suh
tpaul@detroitnews.com
Twitter: @tonypaul1984