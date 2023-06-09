Field announced for The John Shippen National Invitational

Detroit — Several golfers with Michigan ties have secured invitations into The John Shippen National Invitational, which will award one exemption into the PGA Tour's Rocket Mortgage Classic at Detroit Golf Club.

This is the third John Shippen, which was founded in Detroit to provide more opportunities for Black amateur and professional golfers.

Twenty-three players will tee it up in the two-day event at Detroit Golf Club, set for June 24-25; 16 of the players have played in previous Shippens.

"We're ecstatic about the tremendous field," said Jason Langwell, executive director of the Rocket Mortgage Classic. "Now in its third year, The John Shippen continues to be a leader in providing opportunities for Black golfers that fundamentally increases diversity in golf on a national scale.

"We're excited to welcome fans from the Detroit community and beyond to see the immense talent of these players on display in what will again be a rigorous competition for a spot in the Rocket Mortgage Classic."

Among the players competing are: Southfield's Jordan Bohanan, 27, the top Black finisher in the last two Michigan Opens; Detroit's Joe Hooks, 30, a Wayne State alum; Flint's Willie Mack III, 32, a member of the Korn Ferry Tour who boasts 75 professional wins; Troy Taylor II, 23, who recently turned pro after a career at Michigan State; and Holt's Andrew Walker, 24, who also played at Michigan State.

Also in the field is Ohio pro Wyatt Worthington II, who won The John Shippen in 2022 and received a $2,000 check and a bottle of whiskey in addition to the spot in the Rocket field.

Rounding out the field: Aaron Beverly, Jabir Bilal, Gary Bullard (amateur), Marcus Byrd, Jean-Romaric Djezou, Kevin Hall, Christian Heavens, Michael Herrera, Chase Johnson, CM Mixon (amateur), Xavier Proctor (amateur), Quinn Riley, Marcus Smith (amateur), Kristopher Stiles (amateur), Joey Stills, Montrelle Wells and Everett Whiten Jr. (amateur).

Admission and parking are free for the two days and 36 holes of The John Shippen.

The fifth-annual Rocket Mortgage Classic is set for June 29 through July 2.

"We're proud that The John Shippen is able to provide these deserving players the opportunity and resources to compete at the highest level of professional golf," said Sommer Woods, the tournament lead for The John Shippen, and co-founder of Woods and Watts Effect.

The John Shippen tournament covers all travel (airfare and hotel) costs for players, plus meals and incidentals.

On Wednesday, Paige Crawford of Colorado Springs, Colo., won the women's portion of The John Shippen for a second consecutive year, earning her a spot in the Meijer LPGA Classic next week at Blythefield Country Club, just outside Grand Rapids. She also gets into the Dow Great Lakes Bay Invitational in Midland next month, and will choose a partner for the two-person team event. The partner must have played in The John Shippen.

The tournaments are named after Shippen, who is believed to be the first American-born golf professional, and was the country's first Black golf professional.

