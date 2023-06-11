As Michigan Open moves to Oakland, defending champ Jake Kneen says 'pressure's off'

A lot has changed in Jake Kneen's life since last year's Michigan Open.

But one thing remains the same, well, at least for a few more days: He remains the defending champion.

"Yeah, I have been looking forward to it for a while," Kneen said over the weekend, before heading to the range for a final tune-up practice session. "It's gonna be an exciting one. It's a very special place for me."

The Michigan Open is moving downstate this year, with Katke-Cousins Golf Course at Oakland University hosting the prestigious tournament for the first time, Monday through Thursday. The tournament has been held for the past five years at Grand Traverse Resort and Spa, and for 33 years in all. Jack Nicklaus' Bear course has hosted the tournament 30 times, including when Kneen won as an amateur in 2018, and as a pro in 2022.

The move back to Metro Detroit is a welcome one for Kneen, 27, a former star golfer at Oakland, who probably doesn't know any course as well as he knows Katke-Cousins.

"It's another home for me, essentially," Kneen said. "It's just a special place to me, and it has been for a while.

"Course knowledge, I think, can only be beneficial, but ... there are a lot of excellent players that I am sure have played out there before, and even if they haven't, they still have a chance to play some good golf."

Kneen will try to become the first player to repeat as Michigan Open champion since Ryan Brehm, now on the PGA Tour, did it in 2009 and 2010. Brehm also was the most recent player to win a third Michigan Open, in 2014.

Kneen admits he's thought about what it would be like to win a third Michigan Open, but he also acknowledged he hasn't played much competitive golf lately. He played a U.S. Open local qualifier this spring, but that's been about it. He has been working at Carl's Golfland in Plymouth since January, doing club sales and fitting. He will be going back to school at Oakland this fall, pursuing a master's, while serving as an assistant golf coach for the men's and women's teams.

After last fall's Korn Ferry Tour Q School, Kneen made the tough decision last year that a full-time playing career wasn't for him. He made the decision after talking to a lot of family and friends.

"It was a tough and emotional decision, for sure," Kneen, a former Horizon League player of the year, said Saturday, after leaving work at Carl's. "I worked pretty hard for a long time to try to chase that goal, and I kind of found myself asking, 'Is it time to move on,' a little too often. At the end of the day, that's kind of what it was. I'm exciting for what I've got coming up.

"It's just a grueling process to try to make it. It was completely my decision. If anything, my family and my fiancee were kind of like, 'Are you sure you want to move on from it?' It took some time to make that decision, but the answer was yes. ... I'm glad I made that decision, and I would make it again. It was time to move on."

A big part of his counsel was Olivia Neumann, who Kneen will marry in October.

"I'm thankful for Olivia for dealing with me," he said with a laugh.

Golf at the highest levels is glamorous, but trying to get to that point is the ultimate grind — playing all over the place for little money, hoping that big break someday comes. For most, it doesn't.

To that point, Kneen, who lives in South Lyon, acknowledged his stress level is down considerably since bagging the dreams for a full-time playing career (he is retaining his professional status, to stay eligible for certain tournaments). And he feels his golf game is still good enough, even if he rarely gets to play many rounds these days.

At least lately, he's found time to practice, gearing up for his second Michigan Open title defense. In 2019, after winning in 2018, he finished tied for 22nd.

"There are really no expectations," said Kneen, who a month ago had to return the Michigan Open trophy to the PGA Michigan Section — the James D. Standish Trophy includes legendary champions like Walter Hagen, Al Watrous, Chuck Kocsis, Horton Smith and Dave Hill. "I can't really expect to play top-tier myself, but I'm not gonna talk myself out of it at the same time. But the pressure's kind of off at this point.

"I'll still try to get my taste of competitive golf here and there. I still love competing."

This is the 106th playing of the Michigan Open, which will feature a record purse of $122,500, thanks in large part to title sponsor Hall Financial. Katke-Cousins previously hosted the Michigan PGA Professional Championship from 2012-14, and numerous Golf Association of Michigan and NCAA tournaments.

