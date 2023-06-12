Former Masters champion commits to play in Rocket Mortgage Classic

Hideki Matsuyama, who won the Masters in 2021, has committed to play in the Rocket Mortgage Classic on June 29-July 2 at Detroit Golf Club, tournament officials announced Monday.

Matsuyama, an eight-time PGA Tour winner, and is No. 26 in the world golf rankings. He's played in Detroit in three of the last four seasons, finishing in the top 25 twice.

He joins the latest wave of commitments for the PGA Tour stop in Detroit that includes Sungjae Im (ranked No. 19), Chris Kirk (38), K.H. Lee (48) and Taylor Moore (50). The Rocket Mortgage Classic has so far lined up 12 of the top 50 players for the tournament.

The list of players already committed includes Justin Thomas (No. 15), Max Homa (No. 7), defending champion Tony Finau (12) and Collin Morikawa (18).

