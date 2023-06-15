Wayne State alum, pro-golf grinder claims his biggest prize: the Michigan Open

Rochester Hills — For the second year in a row, Joe Juszczyk found himself in the final pairing of the final round at the Michigan Open. So, what did he learn from last year?

"Don't shoot 84," he said, with a smile.

Noted.

Juszczyk used some clutch par saves on the back nine to shoot a 2-under 69 to win the 106th Michigan Open by two strokes over Grand Valley State golfer Charlie DeLong and Howell's James Holley on an overcast — and occasionally rainy — Thursday at Katke-Cousins Golf Course at Oakland University.

Juszczyk, a Wayne State alum from Dearborn Heights, came to the 18th hole with a one-stroke lead over DeLong, and he found the left rough off the tee on the 560-yard par 5, while DeLong was long and in the fairway. Juszczyk laid up about 50 yards short, while DeLong found the greenside rough. Juszczyk hit a beautiful chip that took two hops and spun, leaving him about 4 feet for birdie, all but forcing DeLong to make his chip for eagle. He came up about 7 feet short and missed the putt, sealing the deal for Juszczyk, who made birdie for the cherry on top.

Juszczyk, a longtime grinder on the mini tours who currently has status on PGA Tour Canada, called the Michigan Open the biggest win of his career — and it came one year after he shot a final-round 84 at The Bear to fall all the way down to a tie for 23rd, despite starting last year's final round in the final pairing.

"You know, you learn a lot every time you play and get in contention," said Juszczyk, 36. "I just tried to keep my head down and keep playing.

"It's like, you know, I just gotta take care of my business, and do what I'm doing. And if it's good enough, it's good enough. If not, then, you know, we'll move on."

It certainly was good enough this week as the Michigan Open returned downstate. Juszczyk was the only player in the field to shoot four rounds in the 60s.

He began Thursday's final round a shot behind DeLong, a DeWitt native who's been on an absolute tear this year, having been named the top player in Division II. He was presented that award by Jack Nicklaus last month. Juszczyk and DeLong were tied at 11 under overall early on the back nine, when DeLong made back-to-back bogeys at the par-4 14th and the par-3 15th.

That put DeLong two strokes back heading to the par-5 16th, where Juszczyk teed off with an iron for position, while DeLong went driver and absolutely bombed one to the center. DeLong had about 160, albeit uphill, left to the green, found the right fringe and made birdie to get back within one stroke. Then, at the par-4 17th, DeLong made a 7-foot par putt to stay one back heading to the 18th.

DeLong finished 10 under after a final-round 72, the highest final round for anyone who finished in the top 10.

"A couple bad swings that got me in tough spots, and I wasn't able to recover," said DeLong, 21. "But it's good. It's given me confidence going forward. I really feel like I didn't have my, like, A game, this week. It was pretty good, but not the best I can play, and I was still able to be in contention and be in the final group. So that was nice. I missed four putts inside 4 feet this week. So just clean up little mistakes and I'll be there again."

DeLong, who took the lead into the final round on the strength of a third-round stretch in which he went birdie-ace-birdie (3-1-3), next will play in the Michigan Amateur, next week on Oakland Hills' North Course. There, his Grand Valley teammate, Nick Krueger (Spring Lake), will defend his title. Krueger finished tied for 14th at this year's Michigan Open at Katke-Cousins, which is under contract to host again in 2024.

Holley tied for second with DeLong after a final-round 67. Ann Arbor's Tyler Copp, playing in the final group with Juszczyk and DeLong, shot 70 to finish fourth at 9 under. Brighton's Otto Black vaulted to fifth at 9 under after a final-round 65. The defending champion, White Lake's Jake Kneen, tied for 47th at 10 over.

This year's Michigan Open had the largest purse in tournament history, at $122,500. First place paid $18,000, the largest check of Juszczyk's career. A win in Minnesota in 2019 paid $15,000.

"That'll pay a lot of bills," said Juszczyk, who, interestingly, shared a cart with DeLong for the final round. "It's a tough road, especially if you can't handle the failures along the way."

And there were times, many times, where Juszczyk didn't know if he had what it took to keep playing.

"Oh, God, yeah," he said. "I mean, every winter."

This coming winter should be a little less harsh.

Being the Michigan Open reigning champion surely will help on that front.

