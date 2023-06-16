Greg Norman, wife accused of negligence in sexual assault suit

By Terry Spencer

Associated Press

Fort Lauderdale, Fla. — LIV Golf leader Greg Norman and his wife are being sued by a high school girl who says she was sexually assaulted at their Florida home by two boys during a party where alcohol was served to her, her alleged attackers and other minors.

The lawsuit alleges that Norman, 68, and his wife, interior designer Kirsten Kutner, served alcohol to minors during a pool party her teenage daughter hosted for her Oxbridge Academy classmates and other teens at their Palm Beach Gardens mansion in September 2021.

The girl and her parents allege that Kutner served her daughter and the girl drinks before other guests arrived.

More alcohol was served throughout the party, the lawsuit alleges, and the girl became “incapable of standing on her own and was seen stumbling around the party.”

The girl alleges that two boys, who also had been drinking at the party, then sexually assaulted her on the grass next to the pool.

The lawsuit, which was filed in March, alleges that Norman and Kutner failed to ensure the girl's safety, well-being and sobriety at their home by illegally providing alcohol to her and the other teens.

The lawsuit is seeking unspecified damages for pain, suffering, mental anguish and loss of enjoyment.

Norman leads the controversial, Saudi-backed LIV Golf tour, which announced last week that it would merge with the PGA and European tours.

Attorneys for the girl did not immediately respond to a phone call seeking comment. The names of the girl, her parents and the alleged assailants are not given in the lawsuit.

A Norman spokesperson had no immediate comment Friday. Norman and Kutner have been married since 2010. The daughter named in the lawsuit is Kutner's from a previous relationship. The couple purchased the 12,000-square-foot mansion five months before the alleged attack for $12 million, tax records show.

Norman, a native Australian, won 20 PGA tournaments and another 71 internationally, including two wins at the British Open. He was inducted into the World Golf Hall of Fame in 2001.

Norman has also had a successful business career, including golf course design, clothing, wine and real estate. Forbes Magazine estimates his net worth at $400 million.

A spokesperson for the Palm Beach Gardens police department did not immediately return a phone call asking whether a criminal complaint was ever filed by the girl or her parents.

The lawsuit was first reported Friday by The Daily Mail.