Clarkston's Patrick Deardorff earns medalist honors at Michigan Amateur

Detroit News

Clarkston's Patrick Deardorff earned medalist honors and top seed for match play in the 112th Michigan Amateur Championship on the North Course at Oakland Hills on Wednesday in Bloomfield Hills.

Deardorff (Eastern Michigan) shot a second consecutive 3-under 67 for a 36-hole 134 total to top the field of 156 golfers.

He will lead 64 golfers into stroke play on Thursday morning. The round of 32 will follow in the afternoon, with the round of 16 and quarterfinals on Friday and the semifinal and final matches on Saturday.

“Considering I was a kid probably four or five years ago that was not making Michigan Amateur cuts, and not to be able to contend in this kind of stuff, it’s a big honor to win stroke play in this event and get my name on that trophy,” Deardorff told gam.org. “To get that number one seed is pretty cool. Not that I ever thought I couldn’t do it, it’s just that when you do, it’s a reality check and kind of cool to see.”

Deardorff was the Michigan Amateur runner-up a year ago to Grand Valley State University golfer Nick Krueger of Spring Lake.

Rochester Hills' Lorenzo Pinili (Michigan State) shot a second consecutive 69 for 138, and Lake Orion's Drew Coble (Grand Valley State) shot the low round of the day, a 4-under 66 to join him in second place.

Grand Rapids' Bradley Smithson (Michigan State) shot 70 for 139 to take the four-seed spot.