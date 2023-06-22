Rocket Mortgage Classic to honor Dan Gilbert's late son, Nick, with 'Bow Tie Day'

Detroit – The PGA Tour returns to Detroit Golf Club next week with the fifth playing of the Rocket Mortgage Classic, and while there will be plenty of birdies and eagles for the players, the sight of bow ties will be the focus during Thursday’s first round of competition.

“Bow Tie Day” will honor Nick Gilbert, the late son of Dan and Jennifer Gilbert, as well as raise funds for NF Forward, an organization committed to funding research to advance a cure for neurofibromatosis.

“Nick brought joy and light to every room he walked in and every person he met,” said Dan Gilbert, founder of Rocket Mortgage. “Jennifer and I are grateful that he can continue impacting the world through initiatives like Bow Tie Day at the Rocket Mortgage Classic. We hope that every person walking the grounds at the Detroit Golf Club or watching the Rocket Mortgage Classic at home will be inspired by Nick’s life and get involved in the fight against NF.”

Nick Gilbert died in May at the age of 26 due to complications from NF1. In 2011, Nick represented the Dan Gilbert-owned Cleveland Cavaliers at the NBA Draft Lottery wearing his signature bow tie, beginning a four-year span that saw the team land the No. 1 pick three times. In honor of their perennial good luck charm and his bow tie, the Cavaliers dedicated their entire 2022-2023 season to Nick, and designated March 15th as “Cavs Bow Tie Night.”

During “Bow Tie Day” at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, each caddy will wear a bib featuring an image of a bow tie on the front while the back of the bib will display the name “Nick Gilbert” in place of each player’s name. Players will sign each bib at the end of their round and the bib will be given to NF Forward to raise funds for NF research.

The ninth and 18th holes will also have a special pin flag that shows only the Rocket Mortgage Classic bow tie. The first 10,000 fans on the Thursday will each receive a special bow tie pin and special bow tie cookies will be available at concession locations throughout the course with all proceeds going to NF Forward. All funds raised will be matched by the Gilbert Family Foundation.

“The entire Rocket Mortgage Classic team is honored to recognize the life of Nick Gilbert, who inspired all of us through his courage, strength and relentless optimism,” said Jason Langwell, executive director of the Rocket Mortgage Classic. “Bow Tie Day at the Rocket Mortgage Classic will celebrate the life of Nick and raise awareness and funds toward finding a cure for NF. We are grateful to our friends and partners at the PGA TOUR for sharing our commitment to this important cause.”