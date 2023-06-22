Two Oakland Hills members advance to Sweet 16 at Michigan Amateur

Detroit News

Two members from Oakland Hills Country Club are among 16 players who advanced in match play at the 112th Michigan Amateur Championship at Oakland Hills in Bloomfield Hills.

Kyle Petrovich of Royal Oak and Scott Strickland of Bloomfield Hills will compete in Friday's quarterfinals with the semifinals later on Friday and the final match slated for Saturday.

Petrovich survived a 22-hole battle with Grand Valley State golfer Drew Coble of Lake Orion after beating the defending champion Nick Krueger (Grand Valley) of Spring Lake.

“It’s really special to do it and do it here,” Petrovich told gam.org. “I’ve been a member here for a year, but I’ve been playing her for 10-plus years because my parents are members. It’s a privilege to be part of this club and to be in the Sweet 16. It’s awesome.”

Strickland beat Charlie Green of Ann Arbor, 9 and 7, and then defeated Colin O’Rourke of Troy, 5 and 4.

The pair of Oakland Hills members join 14 other golfers, including Michigan Golf Hall of Fame member and past Amateur champion Greg Davies of West Bloomfield, No. 1 seed and stroke play medalist Patrick Deardorff of Clarkston, former runner-up in the Amateur Anthony Sorentino of Rochester, and three Michigan State golfers, August Meekhof of Eastmanville, Bradley Smithson of Grand Rapids and Lorenzo Pinili of Rochester Hills.