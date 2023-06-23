Rocket field deadline passes with four of top 20 players entered

Detroit – The field for the fifth playing of the Rocket Mortgage Classic is all but finalized with the final five spots to be claimed by Monday.

The deadline to enter on Friday passed without the addition of any more big names to the 156-player field that will begin play Thursday at Detroit Golf Club. Fourteen of the top 50 players in the world, including four in the top 20, will be part of the field.

World No. 9 Max Homa is at the top of the list along with No. 14 and defending champion Tony Finau, No. 18 Justin Thomas and No. 19 Colin Morikawa.

Final field for Rocket Mortgage Classic

Despite missing the cut in his last two events, including last week’s U.S. Open where he shot a second-round 81, Thomas is clearly the biggest draw in the field. A 15-time winner on the PGA Tour and two-time major champion, Thomas committed two weeks ago and will be playing in Detroit for the first time.

Thomas, who last March entered an endorsement deal with local clothing company, Greyson, won the PGA Championship in 2017 and 2022, but has only two top-10s this season and also missed the cut at The Masters. He hasn't won since the 2022 PGA Championship at Southern Hills in Oklahoma but remains among the biggest names in the game — he was No. 4 in last season's PGA Tour PIP standings, which essentially ranks the most popular players on the PGA Tour.

The field also includes Rocket pitch man Rickie Fowler, the 35th-ranked player in the world who has seen a resurgence this season, including taking a share of the lead into the final round of last week’s U.S. Open, a tournament in which he shot an opening-round 62.

Also playing at Detroit Golf Club are Sungae Im (World No. 21), Tom Kim (No. 22), Hideki Matsuyama (No. 27), Keegan Bradley (No. 28), Harris English (No. 34), Sepp Straka (No. 36), Tom Hoge (No. 38), Brian Harman (No. 40) and Chris Kirk (No. 42).

Other notables in the field included three-tour Tour winner Cameron Champ, 2021 Rocket Mortgage Classic winner Cam Davis, 2019 champion Nate Lashley as well as major champions Lucas Glover and Webb Simpson. Both Ryder Cup captains are in the field, as well, with U.S. leader and two-time major champion Zach Johnson joined by European captain Luke Donald, a five-time Tour winner who has played every Rocket Mortgage Classic.

The final five spots in the Rocket Mortgage Classic field will be awarded to Sunday’s winner of The John Shippen National Invitational and four Monday qualifiers.

Tournament week starts Tuesday with the AREA 313 celebrity scramble and youth clinic and continues Wednesday with the pro-am. Admission and parking are free for Tuesday and Wednesday, and tickets for competition days start at $70, with up to four children 15 and younger getting in free with each ticketed adult.

