UM, MSU golfers advance to Final Four at 112th Michigan Amateur

Detroit News

Michigan State golfer August Meekhof and University of Michigan's Will Anderson are two of the Four Four finalists at the 112th Michigan Amateur Championship at Oakland Hills Country Club in Bloomfield Hills.

Meekhof will face Northville's Jimmy Dales and Anderson will play Jared Lyons of Portage in Saturday's semifinal matches with the winners advancing to the final.

Meekhof advanced by beating Mike Anderson of Novi 1-up on Friday morning, and then topped Brad Bastion of Shelby Township 3 and 2.

Anderson earned his spot in the semifinals by knocking out Scott Strickland of Bloomfield Hills in 19 holes, and then beat Rochester's Lorenzo Pinili, 2 and 1.

Meekhof, the only returning semifinalist, lost to eventual champion Nick Krueger of Spring Lake a year ago.

"I’ve always loved this tournament,” Meekhof told gam.org. “Playing against all the best players in the state is really fun. Just to compete and have all these close matches and get better from it is great.”

Dales beat West Bloomfield's Greg Davies, 3 and 2 in the morning, and then defeated Penn State's Jack Zubkus of Ada, 2-up.

Lyons beat Anthony Sorentino of Rochester, 2 and 1, in the morning, and then defeated Royal Oak's Kyle Petrovich, 3 and 1.