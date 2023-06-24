Michigan State's August Meekhof gets redemption, wins Michigan Amateur title

By Nick Lundberg

Special to The Detroit News

Bloomfield Hills — After coming up short in the semifinals last year, Michigan State golfer August Meekhof took down University of Michigan's Will Anderson in 17 holes on Saturday to win the 112th Michigan Amateur Championship.

Anderson started off the front nine strong, going up one on the first hole at Oakland Hills Country Club. It took Meekhof two holes to tie the score up on the fourth. Shortly after, Meekhof gained a one-stroke advantage on the fifth hole, but Anderson pulled even on the ninth just before the match entered play on the back nine.

The final nine is where Meekhoff thrived. He took a two-stroke advantage into the 12th hole, but Anderson would not go down easy. A beautiful chip shot on Anderson's second stroke at the 13th found the hole to close the gap.

Meekhoff regained his 2-up lead on the 14th and 15th holes before Anderson added some drama and cut the deficit back down to one on the 16th.

Meekhoff claimed the 2 and 1 victory after Anderson missed a tough 15-footer and the left-handed Spartan rolled in a 6-foot birdie putt to take home the trophy.

Anderson’s chip on the 13th came as a surprise but the momentum from the miraculous make turned out to be rather short-lived.

“When I made that shot, it was definitely a shock,” Anderson said. “I saw him go right before me and kind of prove to me that it was doable. I made it and it was just like a miracle to me. Then I to go to the next hole and unfortunately three-putted and it shifted momentum right back in his favor.”

Meekhof used a steady approach of his own to keep his cool and not let the game completely shift into Anderson’s hands after his comeback attempt started on the 13th green.

“It just happens,” Meekhoff said. “That's just match play and you gotta get the next shot. Just happened to be a great chip. It was a good play and something good is gonna happen to good players.”

Despite the slowish start on the first nine holes, Meekhoff was confident that he would flip his game around on the last nine, even though the course itself provided challenges with fast greens and water hazards.

“The back nine is usually about a turning point for me,” Meekhoff said. “I usually play well around the back nine regardless and especially in the matches.”

Meekhof earned his spot in the final match by beating Northville's Jimmy Dales, 2 and 1, in the semifinals. Anderson advanced after edging Portage's Jared Lyons, 1-up, in dramatic fashion. Anderson tied the match on hole No. 17 and drained a birdie on hole No. 18 to win, setting up a Michigan vs. Michigan State showdown.

While Meekhof dons green and white and Anderson maize and blue during the collegiate season, the two are very close having grown up in the game with each other. Meekhoff enjoyed the win but called it bittersweet as his childhood friend had to be on the losing side of it all.

“We've been pretty close,” Meekhoff said. “I go over and stay at his house with his family and friends, and that whole community is awesome to be around. Such a great family and he’s a great kid. So it was kind of disappointing to play him in the finals, just because he's a friend, but I love to compete.”

Ever since he came up short last summer, Meekhof has been eyeing this moment for his chance at redemption.

“I have wanted to win it for a while now,” Meekhoff said. “I have been close in the past couple of years but have not actually got it. It feels good to be a Michigan Amateur champion.”

Nick Lundberg is a freelance writer.