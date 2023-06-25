Chase Johnson wins Shippen to clinch Rocket berth, but he's not finished

Chase Johnson's PGA Tour resume is short: One event, and a missed cut.

He's now about to get his second start on golf's highest stage, having won The John Shippen National Invitational on Sunday at Detroit Golf Club. The victory gets him into this week's Rocket Mortgage Classic. His only other PGA Tour stop was at The Memorial in 2021.

Of course, that's not to say he's just happy to get the invitation.

"Kobe (Bryant) said in an interview one time, you know, the famous 'the job ain't finished' quote from him," Johnson said. "So this was an awesome opportunity. I had to get job No. 1 done, but it's not over and I definitely want to be able to take advantage of the opportunity. Just play as well as I can for the rest of the week."

Johnson, 27, a native of Barberton, Ohio, put the finishing touches on a final-round 4-under 68 on Sunday, to win the 22-man Shippen field by three shots at 9 under. Michigan State golfer Troy Taylor II was runner-up at 6 under. Michael Herrera and Andrew Walker, a Holt native and MSU alum, tied for third at 5 under.

The Shippen is a first-of-its kind event on the PGA Tour, founded in Detroit three years ago to open up opportunities for the top Black professional and amateur golfers. This was the third Shippen, which provides a spot into the Rocket Mortgage Classic for the winner. The last two years, the Shippen also has given exemptions into LPGA tournaments in Grand Rapids and Midland.

This year's Shippen saw players finish 27 holes Saturday, and the other nine Sunday morning, to beat the ferocious thunderstorms that were set to roll into the region Saturday afternoon.

Johnson carded a first-round 67, and a second-round 68, to get into the Rocket field. He'll try to become the first Shippen champion to make the cut at the Rocket.

"Just going to look at it as like another round of golf," said Johnson, a Kent State alum. "I'm going to see some familiar faces out here this week. Definitely some guys I've always looked up to. Tony Finau, past champion (defending champion), I've always been a fan of him I was like 11 years old, watching him in junior golf.

"Just keep it simple, play smart, boring golf and hit fairways, hit greens and make some putts."

Johnson has played two tournaments on the Korn Ferry Tour this season (his first since having full status in 2020), making the cut both times in April, to earn a little over $11,000 total.

He actually topped that already this week. For the first time, the Shippen had an official purse, thanks to Detroit Golf Club members, who pooled some money to offer significant prize money. Johnson took home $20,000 for finishing first, Taylor received $7,500 in scholarship money, and Herrera and Walker each won $7,500.

The top five finishers (Marcus Byrd tied for fifth) also will receive Marriott points to use toward their travels. The top five finishers from the winner's Shippen earlier this year also will receive the points.

The $20,000 check caught Johnson by surprise.

"That one definitely caught me off guard, and I'm very grateful for it," he said. "Every penny helps when you're in the status that I am right now. Huge thank-you to ... the members."

Of the Shippen, which was founded in a combo effort by Rocket tournament director Jason Langwell and Detroiter Sommer Woods among others and covers all travel expenses for players, Johnson said: "It is an awesome opportunity because they've given us the chance to change our lives completely."

Johnson becomes the 152nd player entered into a Rocket Mortgage Classic field that includes the likes of Collin Morikawa, Justin Thomas, Max Homa, Finau and Hideki Matsuyama. The final spots will be awarded at open qualifying Monday at Fieldstone Golf Club in Auburn Hills. The Rocket runs from Thursday through Sunday.

This will be the fifth playing of the Rocket Mortgage Classic.

tpaul@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @tonypaul1984