Storm damage strikes Detroit Golf Club at start of Rocket Mortgage Classic week

Detroit — PGA Tour golfers were set to be allowed on the course at Detroit Golf Club around noon Monday, after a big storm Sunday night uprooted several trees and forced a significant cleanup effort.

The course was closed Monday to everyone but Rocket Mortgage Classic tournament staff, vendors and PGA Tour personnel, ahead of Detroit's annual PGA Tour tournament, which starts Thursday.

The Sunday storm knocked off several big trees, including near the parking lot and in front of the clubhouse, but there was no major damage reported on the course, involving tees or greens, or temporary structures such as grandstands and hospitality tents.

On-site personnel was told to stay out of temporary structures Monday morning as safety tests were performed, but they were given the all-clear shortly before noon.

"Practice facilities and the clubhouse will open to PGA Tour players beginning at noon today," Rocket Mortgage Classic officials said in a statement Monday morning.

"Due to necessary cleanup, the golf course will remain closed until further notice."

Most of the back nine, holes No. 11 through 18, were to be open to use for players at 1:30 p.m. The front nine starts and ends, and No. 10 is located, near the clubhouse entrance, where much of the storm damage was done.

The course was not open to media Monday; media originally were to be allowed on the grounds Monday.

More rain was expected throughout the day Monday, and briefly Tuesday. The forecast looks mostly dry for the rest of the week, including competition days, Thursday through Sunday.

The AREA 313 celebrity scramble and youth clinic remain scheduled for Tuesday, and the pro-am is Wednesday. Admission and parking on both days are free.

The Detroit Golf Club grounds crew has been severely tested before. In 2021, more than five inches of rain drenched the area the week leading into tournament week, and then more rain fell during the early rounds. The grounds crew still was able to get the course playable for an on-time finish Sunday night.

