Wanna follow your favorite golfer? Here are Rocket Mortgage Classic tee times
The Rocket Mortgage Classic kicks off Thursday morning; the champion will be crowned early Sunday evening.
Detroit — Some heavy hitters will be out early at the Rocket Mortgage Classic.
Tee times came out Tuesday, and per PGA Tour tradition — and TV purposes — the stars will play together, with two-time major champion Collin Morikawa, young gun Tom Kim and last week's winner, Keegan Bradley, going off at 7:29 a.m. in Thursday's first round at Detroit Golf Club.
They'll be followed by last year's champion, Tony Finau, playing with the resurgent Rickie Fowler and Netflix darling Joel Dahmen at 7:41. They will play at 12:54 and 1:05 Friday.
In the afternoon Thursday, the featured pairings will include two-time PGA Championship winner Justin Thomas, Masters winner Hideki Matsuyama and Sungjae Im teeing off at 1:05 (7:40 Friday). Just before them will be Max Homa, Brian Harman and Taylor Moore at 12:54 (7:29 Friday).
The featured groups can be seen on ESPN+, with traditional coverage on Golf Channel from 3 to 6 p.m. Thursday and Friday. CBS picks up the prime coverage on the weekend.
A field of 156 will tee off in the fifth-annual Rocket Mortgage Classic, with a cut coming after Friday's round. A champion will be crowned early Sunday evening.
Thursday-Friday tee times
(No. 1 tee-No. 10 tee)
6:45-12:10: Martin Trainer, James Hahn, Doug Ghim
6:56-12:21: Alex Noren, Sam Ryder, Paul Haley II
7:07-12:32: Robby Shelton, Matthias Schwab, Vincent Norrman
7:18-12:43: J.J. Spaun, Cameron Champ, Tyler Duncan
7:29-12:54: Chad Ramey, Robert Streb, Brandt Snedeker
7:40-1:05: Nico Echavarria, Trey Mullinax, Lanto Griffin
7:51-1:16: Luke List, Richy Werenski, Adam Long
8:02-1:27: C.T. Pan, Chad Collins, Callum Tarren
8:13-1:38: Scott Piercy, Sean O'Hair, Taylor Pendrith
8:24-1:49: Dylan Frittelli, Aaron Baddeley, Brandon Wu
8:35-2: Kyle Stanley, Nick Watney, Zecheng Dou
8:46-2:11: Carl Yuan, Peter Kuest, Aldrich Potgieter
8:57-2:22: Trevor Cone, Nicolai Hojgaard, Andy Spencer
12:10-6:45: Vince Whaley, Carson Young, Max McGreevy
12:21-6:56: Ben Martin, Lee Hodges, Andrew Novak
12:32-7:07: Austin Cook, Adam Schenk, Doc Redman
12:43-7:18: Sepp Straka, Cam Davis, Adam Hadwin
12:54-7:29: Taylor Moore, Max Homa, Brian Harman
1:05-7:40: Justin Thomas, Hideki Matsuyama, Sungjae Im
1:16-7:51: Tom Hoge, Erik van Rooyen, Zach Johnson
1:27-8:02: Ryan Moore, Jimmy Walker, Peter Malnati
1:38-8:13: Mark Hubbard, Kramer Hickok, Ben Taylor
1:49-8:24: Chesson Hadley, Ben Griffin, Justin Lower
2-8:35: Ryan Armour, Zac Blair, Thomas Detry
2:11-8:46: Matti Schmid, Brandon Matthews, Gordon Sargent
2:22-8:57: Kevin Roy, Ryan Gerard, Kyle Martin
(No. 10 tee-No. 1 tee)
6:45-12:10: Kevin Tway, Sam Stevens, Kyle Reifers
6:56-12:21: Brian Stuard, Aaron Ray, David Lipsky
7:07-12:32: Russell Knox, Byeong Hun An, Harry Hall
7:18-12:43: Nick Hardy, Chris Kirk, Webb Simpson
7:29-12:54: Keegan Bradley, Tom Kim, Collin Morikawa
7:40-1:05: Tony Finau, Joel Dahmen, Rickie Fowler
7:51-1:16: Davis Riley, Ryan Brehm, Lucas Glover
8:02-1:27: Nate Lashley, Stephan Jaeger, Austin Smotherman
8:13-1:38: Danny Willett, Luke Donald, Ludvig Aberg
8:24-1:49: Christiaan Bezuidenhout, Joseph Bramlett, Davis Thompson
8:35-2: Charley Hoffman, Kelly Kraft, Tyson Alexander
8:46-2:11: Trevor Werbylo, Kyle Westmoreland, Sam Bennett
8:57-2:22: Brent Grant, Akshay Bhatia, Ross Steelman
12:10-6:45: Austin Eckroat, Dylan Wu, Kevin Yu
12:21-6:56: Harry Higgs, Justin Suh, Harrison Endycott
12:32-7:07: Satoshi Kodaira, David Lingmerth, Hank Lebioda
12:43-7:18: Martin Laird, Andrew Landry, Scott Stallings
12:54-7:29: Matt Wallacde, Chez Reavie, BrendonTodd
1:05-7:40: Adam Svensson, Garrick Higgo, Troy Merritt
1:16-7:51: CodyGribble, Matt NeSmith, Will Gordon
1:27-8:02: Jonathan Byrd, Alex Smalley, Greyson Sigg
1:36-8:13: Ryan Palmer, Patton Kizzire, Henrik Norlander
1:49-8:24: Brice Garnett, Beau Hossler, S.H. Kim
2-8:35: Jason Dufner, Cameron Percy, MJ Daffue
2:11-8:46: Scott Harrington, Augusto Nunez, Brett Stegmaier
2:22-8:57: Michael Gligic, Tano Goya, Chase Johnson
