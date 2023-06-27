Wanna follow your favorite golfer? Here are Rocket Mortgage Classic tee times

Detroit — Some heavy hitters will be out early at the Rocket Mortgage Classic.

Tee times came out Tuesday, and per PGA Tour tradition — and TV purposes — the stars will play together, with two-time major champion Collin Morikawa, young gun Tom Kim and last week's winner, Keegan Bradley, going off at 7:29 a.m. in Thursday's first round at Detroit Golf Club.

They'll be followed by last year's champion, Tony Finau, playing with the resurgent Rickie Fowler and Netflix darling Joel Dahmen at 7:41. They will play at 12:54 and 1:05 Friday.

In the afternoon Thursday, the featured pairings will include two-time PGA Championship winner Justin Thomas, Masters winner Hideki Matsuyama and Sungjae Im teeing off at 1:05 (7:40 Friday). Just before them will be Max Homa, Brian Harman and Taylor Moore at 12:54 (7:29 Friday).

The featured groups can be seen on ESPN+, with traditional coverage on Golf Channel from 3 to 6 p.m. Thursday and Friday. CBS picks up the prime coverage on the weekend.

A field of 156 will tee off in the fifth-annual Rocket Mortgage Classic, with a cut coming after Friday's round. A champion will be crowned early Sunday evening.

Thursday-Friday tee times

(No. 1 tee-No. 10 tee)

6:45-12:10: Martin Trainer, James Hahn, Doug Ghim

6:56-12:21: Alex Noren, Sam Ryder, Paul Haley II

7:07-12:32: Robby Shelton, Matthias Schwab, Vincent Norrman

7:18-12:43: J.J. Spaun, Cameron Champ, Tyler Duncan

7:29-12:54: Chad Ramey, Robert Streb, Brandt Snedeker

7:40-1:05: Nico Echavarria, Trey Mullinax, Lanto Griffin

7:51-1:16: Luke List, Richy Werenski, Adam Long

8:02-1:27: C.T. Pan, Chad Collins, Callum Tarren

8:13-1:38: Scott Piercy, Sean O'Hair, Taylor Pendrith

8:24-1:49: Dylan Frittelli, Aaron Baddeley, Brandon Wu

8:35-2: Kyle Stanley, Nick Watney, Zecheng Dou

8:46-2:11: Carl Yuan, Peter Kuest, Aldrich Potgieter

8:57-2:22: Trevor Cone, Nicolai Hojgaard, Andy Spencer

12:10-6:45: Vince Whaley, Carson Young, Max McGreevy

12:21-6:56: Ben Martin, Lee Hodges, Andrew Novak

12:32-7:07: Austin Cook, Adam Schenk, Doc Redman

12:43-7:18: Sepp Straka, Cam Davis, Adam Hadwin

12:54-7:29: Taylor Moore, Max Homa, Brian Harman

1:05-7:40: Justin Thomas, Hideki Matsuyama, Sungjae Im

1:16-7:51: Tom Hoge, Erik van Rooyen, Zach Johnson

1:27-8:02: Ryan Moore, Jimmy Walker, Peter Malnati

1:38-8:13: Mark Hubbard, Kramer Hickok, Ben Taylor

1:49-8:24: Chesson Hadley, Ben Griffin, Justin Lower

2-8:35: Ryan Armour, Zac Blair, Thomas Detry

2:11-8:46: Matti Schmid, Brandon Matthews, Gordon Sargent

2:22-8:57: Kevin Roy, Ryan Gerard, Kyle Martin

(No. 10 tee-No. 1 tee)

6:45-12:10: Kevin Tway, Sam Stevens, Kyle Reifers

6:56-12:21: Brian Stuard, Aaron Ray, David Lipsky

7:07-12:32: Russell Knox, Byeong Hun An, Harry Hall

7:18-12:43: Nick Hardy, Chris Kirk, Webb Simpson

7:29-12:54: Keegan Bradley, Tom Kim, Collin Morikawa

7:40-1:05: Tony Finau, Joel Dahmen, Rickie Fowler

7:51-1:16: Davis Riley, Ryan Brehm, Lucas Glover

8:02-1:27: Nate Lashley, Stephan Jaeger, Austin Smotherman

8:13-1:38: Danny Willett, Luke Donald, Ludvig Aberg

8:24-1:49: Christiaan Bezuidenhout, Joseph Bramlett, Davis Thompson

8:35-2: Charley Hoffman, Kelly Kraft, Tyson Alexander

8:46-2:11: Trevor Werbylo, Kyle Westmoreland, Sam Bennett

8:57-2:22: Brent Grant, Akshay Bhatia, Ross Steelman

12:10-6:45: Austin Eckroat, Dylan Wu, Kevin Yu

12:21-6:56: Harry Higgs, Justin Suh, Harrison Endycott

12:32-7:07: Satoshi Kodaira, David Lingmerth, Hank Lebioda

12:43-7:18: Martin Laird, Andrew Landry, Scott Stallings

12:54-7:29: Matt Wallacde, Chez Reavie, BrendonTodd

1:05-7:40: Adam Svensson, Garrick Higgo, Troy Merritt

1:16-7:51: CodyGribble, Matt NeSmith, Will Gordon

1:27-8:02: Jonathan Byrd, Alex Smalley, Greyson Sigg

1:36-8:13: Ryan Palmer, Patton Kizzire, Henrik Norlander

1:49-8:24: Brice Garnett, Beau Hossler, S.H. Kim

2-8:35: Jason Dufner, Cameron Percy, MJ Daffue

2:11-8:46: Scott Harrington, Augusto Nunez, Brett Stegmaier

2:22-8:57: Michael Gligic, Tano Goya, Chase Johnson

