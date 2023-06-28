A fans' guide to the 2023 Rocket Mortgage Classic

The Rocket Mortgage Classic is set to tee off its fifth-annual event at the Detroit Golf Club on Thursday.

Here's a fan's guide to the 2023 edition:

Tickets

Tickets for the competition Thursday through Sunday are available at RocketMortgageClassic.com and all tickets are digital and day-specific. Grounds tickets start at $70 per day, with LendingTree Lounge passes beginning at $110 and Club Ace passes starting at $300. Children 15 and younger get in free when accompanied by a ticketed adult (up to four kids per adult); no ticket is required for kids 15 and under to gain entry. Gates open at 6:45 Thursday and Friday, and 7:15 Saturday and Sunday.

Parking

There is no public parking on-site at Detroit Golf Club. For competition rounds Thursday through Sunday, parking is at Wayne State's main campus with a roundtrip shuttle available. Parking for Thursday and Sunday is $20, and Friday and Saturday rounds are $25, payable in advance. Drop-off and pickup via rideshare will be at the Palmer Park Community Building. ADA parking is available at the University of Detroit Mercy all week, with a shuttle provided.

Souvenirs

The most popular stop at Detroit Golf Club is the merchandise tent, which is located near the main entrance where fans pile through the gates. There is a bag check available so fans can buy their swag and have it held at the tent until they're ready to leave for the day, rather than lug their purchases around all day. Earlier is better than later at the merch tent, which is mostly sold out by the weekend.

Best places to watch

Walking the course from outside the ropes is most popular among fans. It allows them the opportunity to see the majority of the golf course. But, if you prefer to be stationed somewhere, consider:

▶ AREA 313: The signature spot of the course, you can see the approach shot over water at the par-5 14th, the tee shot at the short par-3 15th, and the tee shot at the par-4 16th. If you're here, don't be afraid to make some noise. Tournament officials envision this area rivaling the 16th hole at the Phoenix Open.

▶ The Treehouse: In its second year, the viewing deck has been expanded and is closer to the fifth green, while also overlooking the seventh green and the eighth tee. The deck offers an up-close feel that rivals sitting courtside at a Pistons game or behind the plate for a Tigers game.

▶ The Craft Cocktail Lounge: Above the green at the par-3 ninth hole, it’s a good spot to enjoy a beverage while also getting views of the first tee.

▶The Eagle Casino & Sports Lounge: In the heart of AREA 313, it sits above the tee at the par-3 15th hole, where fans can hope to see a hole-in-one while also watching players tee off on the par-4 16th and finishing down No. 18.

▶ High Noon Sunday Deck: In its second year, this deck has also been expanded and offers an elevated viewing deck off the green at the par-5 17th. It's good news for the players, who now get a free drop if they wander right, rather than hitting out of high hay.

▶ AREA 313 Grove and Village: Located as a central gathering place for fans on the back nine and just a short walk from the main entrance. These areas offer plenty of great spots to watch golf, as well as a variety of concessions, picnic tables, restrooms, wifi zones and fan activations.

Final checklist

No bags larger than 6x6 are allowed, no glass cups or bottles are allowed (except for medical or infant needs), no outside beverages or coolers are allowed, and no pets except for service animals. Cell phones are allowed and taking photos and videos is permitted, but only for personal use, not commercial — and live-streaming is not permitted. All phones must be on silent, with no flash allowed.