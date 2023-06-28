A hole-by-hole look at the Rocket Mortgage Classic

Detroit — The weather was nearly perfect during last year’s Rocket Mortgage Classic, and the players took advantage, with winner Tony Finau shooting a record-setting 26-under-par to take home the first-place trophy.

A similar forecast could be in store this year, and with some heavy rains early in the week — adding up to what could be prime scoring conditions — something that might put Finau’s number in jeopardy.

Low scores aren’t hard to come by at Detroit Golf Club, as three of the previous four winners have finished at 23 under or better, with only 2021 winner Cam Davis finishing at 18 under, capturing the title in a three-man playoff.

After some early tweaks to yardage and the rough getting a bit longer, not much has changed at Detroit Golf Club since the first three tournaments, and the field that includes 14 of the top 50 players in the world will surely have their opportunities to post plenty of low scores.

Whether it’s the number of reachable par-5s — three of the four are in play for most of the 156-player field — or some of the par-4s that become easier in optimal conditions, plenty of birdies and more than a fair share of eagles will be posted.

So, get ready for some low scores, something that will be sure to please players and fans, alike.

Here's a hole-by-look at what the players will face at DGC this week, with scoring average and difficulty rank:

No. 1, 397 yards, par 4

2022 average: 3.867 (14th)

2021 average: 3.830 (13th)

2020 average: 3.849 (12th)

2019 average: 3.847 (13th)

▶ Much like most of the par-4s, put the ball in the fairway and it’s a good chance for birdie. Given that this is the first hole, it can jumpstart a round.

No. 2, 453 yards, par 4

2022 average: 3.915 (ninth)

2021 average: 3.966 (eighth)

2020 average: 4.058 (third)

2019 average: 4.033 (fifth)

▶ Accuracy is key, with trouble lurking in the form of bunkers and OB in play off the tee, making birdie here a good score.

No. 3, 393 yards, par 4

2022 average: 3.871 (13th)

2021 average: 3.828 (14th)

2020 average: 3.722 (15th)

2019 average: 3.816 (14th)

▶ The lone South Course hole used by the Rocket Mortgage Classic, keep the ball below the hole and it will give most players a good look at a birdie putt.

No. 4, 635 yards, par 5

2022 average: 4.675 (16th)

2021 average: 4.849 (12th)

2020 average: 4.778 (14th)

2019 average: 4.743 (15th)

▶ Donald Ross' work at Oakland Hills was dubbed "The Monster" by Ben Hogan. This is "The Monster" on this Ross gem. Only the biggest hitters will get there in two, but it’s still a birdie hole for most.

No. 5, 167 yards, par 3

2022 average: 2.904 (11th)

2021 average: 2.933 (ninth)

2020 average: 2.931 (ninth)

2019 average: 2.856 (12th)

▶ An elevated green makes club selection critical at this par-3. Make the wrong choice and par turns into a good score.

No. 6, 461 yards, par 4

2022 average: 4.129 (third)

2021 average: 4.075 (fourth)

2020 average: 4.011 (sixth)

2019 average: 4.093 (third)

▶ The course gives up its share of birdies, but this hole won’t yield many. The two-tiered green is a tough one on a hole that has played over par each of the previous four tournaments.

No. 7, 552 yards, par 5

2022 average: 4.555 (17th)

2021 average: 4.660 (17th)

2020 average: 4.622 (17th)

2019 average: 4.549 (17th)

▶ After two tough holes, this one qualifies as a break, with par being a bad score. Some players will even opt to play their drive up the sixth hole.

No. 8, 372 yards, par 4

2022 average: 3.967 (eighth)

2021 average: 3.856 (11th)

2020 average: 3.947 (eighth)

2019 average: 3.923 (ninth)

▶ Another hole where an accurate tee shot is critical, with OB and fairway bunkers in play. The green is no treat, either, as the hole yielded only 80 birdies last year, after there were 118 in 2021.

No. 9, 207 yards, par 3

2022 average: 3.103 (fourth)

2021 average: 3.039 (fifth)

2020 average: 3.040 (fourth)

2019 average: 3.038 (fourth)

▶ A popular spot for fans to camp out, the finish to the front nine will provide plenty of fun, while a severely sloped green makes it a challenge for the players.

No. 10, 425 yards, par 4

2022 average: 3.878 (12th)

2021 average: 3.798 (15th)

2020 average: 3.836 (13th)

2019 average: 3.889 (11th)

▶ Like the first, this hole is a good chance to start a round with a birdie, as 116 were yielded a year ago. An aggressive tee shot will put players in prime position to attack the pin.

No. 11, 233 yards, par 3

2022 average: 3.159 (first)

2021 average: 3.183 (first)

2020 average: 3.087 (second)

2019 average: 3.157 (first)

▶ One of two holes with a rebuilt green after vandals struck in the spring, this par-3 is no picnic, as it has ranked the toughest hole in three of the first four tournaments. Only 39 birdies were recorded last year, with 108 players marking a bogey on the scorecard.

No. 12, 489 yards, par 4

2022 average: 4.135 (second)

2021 average: 4.123 (third)

2020 average: 4.007 (seventh)

2019 average: 4.007 (sixth)

▶ The other hole with a rebuilt green, No. 12 is also a doozie, ranking the second-toughest hole last year. A mid- to long iron is usually the play on an approach to a green with a false front.

No. 13, 393 yards, par 4

2022 average: 3.906 (10th)

2021 average: 4.004 (sixth)

2020 average: 3.920 (10th)

2019 average: 3.916 (10th)

▶ If the wind is blowing right, the big hitters can take a swing at getting it near the green. Otherwise, it’s a layup off the tee for a hole that actually played over par in 2021.

No. 14, 555 yards, par 5

2022 average: 4.736 (15th)

2021 average: 4.751 (16th)

2020 average: 4.664 (16th)

2019 average: 4.655 (16th)

▶ The beginning of the signature AREA 313, it’s an easy birdie for most, especially if you find the fairway, which mostly takes the green-side pond out of play.

No. 15, 160 yards, par 3

2022 average: 3.009 (seventh)

2021 average: 2.933 (ninth)

2020 average: 2.913 (11th)

2019 average: 2.969 (eighth)

▶ A hole-in-one is required to trigger the AREA 313 charity jackpot, and Scott Brown in 2021 has carded the only ace at No. 15. He was unable to hit the jackpot, though, which also requires an eagle on No. 14 and a birdie on No. 16.

No. 16, 446 yards, par 4

2022 average: 4.026 (sixth)

2021 average: 3.998 (seventh)

2020 average: 4.022 (fifth)

2019 average: 4.000 (seventh)

▶ A straightforward par-4, a narrow fairway and bunkers definitely make things tougher. A par here is just fine, with the much easier par-5 17th hole up next.

No. 17, 577 yards, par 5

2022 average: 4.483 (18th)

2021 average: 4.589 (18th)

2020 average: 4.496 (18th)

2019 average: 4.509 (18th)

This par-5 has played as the easiest hole at Detroit Golf Club each of the first four years, something that likely won’t change this year, as players look to pick up a shot coming down the stretch.

No. 18, 455 yards, par 4

2022 average: 4.081 (fifth)

2021 average: 4.135 (second)

2020 average: 4.149 (first)

2019 average: 4.113 (second)

It played as the toughest or second-toughest hole in the first three tournaments, before checking as the fifth-toughest last year. On a quality finishing hole, a good drive is critical to help the approach to a difficult green.

Total — Par 72, 7,370 yards