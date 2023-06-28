Check out The News' complete coverage of the 2023 Rocket Mortgage Classic in Detroit

The Detroit News

The Rocket Mortgage Classic returns to Detroit Golf Club this week for its fifth installment.

The Detroit News will have you covered from the qualifiers early in the week, to the first tee shot Thursday morning, to the final tap-in from Sunday's final round. Here's a look at what's happened so far.

Wednesday, June 28

▶ A fans' guide to the 2023 Rocket Mortgage Classic

▶ A hole-by-hole look at the Rocket Mortgage Classic

Tuesday, June 27

▶ 2022 champ Tony Finau: Putting will be paramount in low-scoring Rocket Mortgage Classic

▶ Wanna follow your favorite golfer? Here are Rocket Mortgage Classic tee times

▶ IN PHOTOS: Celebs tee it up in Rocket Mortgage Classic AREA 313 scramble

Monday, June 26

▶ 'It's great integrity': Golfer's self-imposed penalty costs him spot in the Rocket

Sunday, June 25

▶ Chase Johnson wins Shippen to clinch Rocket berth, but he's not finished