From Lashley to Finau: Recapping the four years of the Rocket Mortgage Classic

Detroit — When Dan Gilbert's Quicken Loans signed on to become a major sponsor of the PGA Tour in 2014, including as the title backer of Tiger Woods' tournament in Washington, D.C., the message was clear. Gilbert, the Detroit-based billionaire, was willing to write checks to the tune of $10 million a year or more, but only if the PGA Tour was willing to entertain the idea of bringing a tournament to the city of Detroit.

In 2019, Gilbert's vision became a reality, with the Rocket Mortgage Classic debuting at Detroit Golf Club.

That marked the PGA Tour's return to Michigan for the first time since the long-running Buick Open held its last tournament in Grand Blanc in 2009. It also marked the first-ever PGA Tour event inside the Detroit city limits.

This week, the Rocket Mortgage Classic will hold its fifth tournament, with many more expected. In the fall of 2021, the PGA Tour and Detroit Golf Club signed an extension that takes the tournament at least through 2027.

“I love coming to Detroit,” said Keegan Bradley, the winner last week at The Travelers Championship, who will be playing in his fourth Rocket Mortgage Championship. “I love the city, the restaurants and especially the sports. I’m so excited to go, and my caddy and I look forward to it every year. I love the golf course — Donald Ross — it’s the style of course I grew up on, and it’s just a great tournament with a great field in a great city.”

Here's a look back at the four previous playings of the Rocket Mortgage Classic:

2019

Dustin Johnson was the headliner for the first playing of the Rocket Mortgage Classic, but the last man standing as the sun set on DGC that Sunday in late June was a little-known 36-year-old from Nebraska, whose life to that point was defined by tragedy more than trophies. Nate Lashley dominated at Detroit Golf Club, finishing at 25 under, to win by a whopping six shots for his first PGA Tour victory. (Finishing runner-up was a Monday qualifier named Doc Redman, the week propelling his own PGA Tour career.) Lashley's personal story was told all week — in 2004, when he still was in college, his girlfriend and parents were killed in a plane crash. "I think about my parents all the time," Lashley said after tapping in for the victory. "And thinking about them today, I was getting a little emotional even walking up 18, even before I hit my second shot, thinking about my parents. Because without them, I wouldn't be sitting here right now."

2020

Just about every week on the PGA Tour, 156 golfers tee it up — so, while there always will be favorites, there's a reason few people get rich betting on golf winners. Anybody can get hot at any time. That said, this week in early July, a beefy bomber named Bryson DeChambeau arrived in the shadows of Palmer Park and quickly detailed his plan to overpower the Donald Ross course. And that's exactly what DeChambeau — then 26 — did, rallying from three shots back to start the final round to finish 23 under and beat Matthew Wolff by three shots for his sixth PGA Tour win. The power display was so impressive — on one 400-yard par 4, he actually waited for the green to clear before hitting his tee shot, afraid he'd reach it off the tee (he nearly did). Too bad that fans, locked out by COVID, weren't there to see it. "I'm sorry, Mr. Ross," DeChambeau quipped afterward. He later signed a deal with Rocket Mortgage, which was voided this year when he departed for the LIV golf tour.

2021

For the first time in its brief run, the Rocket Mortgage Classic became a national story, thanks to headliner Phil Mickelson's feud with The Detroit News over a story detailing his past ties to a shady Metro Detroit bookie. Tournament officials were nervous about the story, published on the eve of the tournament's start, but eventually came to embrace it — with Mickelson rallying the fans squarely to his corner, leading to more ticket sales, as galleries returned to DGC. But while Lefty made the cut in Detroit, he wasn't a factor on the course. He won't be this year, either, as another LIV guy. Instead, for the first time at the Rocket, there was a playoff — they worked overtime on the holiday — with Cam Davis, Troy Merritt and Joaquin Niemann all at 18 under. Niemann was eliminated on the first hole when he made bogey (he was bogey-free through 72 holes), then Davis, propelled into the playoff by an amazing hole-out bunker shot for eagle at the par-5 17th, and Merritt played four more until Davis, a 26-year-old Australian, finally secured his first PGA Tour title.

2022

Not long before Tony Finau teed it up at the fourth playing of the Rocket Mortgage Classic, he was known as a supremely talented player, but one who had trouble closing the deal. By the time Finau walked off the 18th green on Sunday, he had won back-to-back PGA Tour events and squashed any talk of his perceived inability to win. It began a week earlier when he rallied from a five-shot deficit in the final round to capture the 3M Open near Minneapolis, and culminated in Detroit with a record 26 under total, finishing five shots clear of Taylor Pendrith, Patrick Cantlay and Cameron Young. Finau made only one bogey the entire tournament — he made a 4 at the par-3 11th on Sunday — and held off Sunday charges from both Young and Cantlay, who had each finished in the top 10 at The Open Championship just two weeks prior.