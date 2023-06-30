Dylan Wu's double-eagle left to the imagination; amazingly, no cameras caught it

Detroit — Dylan Wu made the rarest of rare golf scores, an albatross.

We swear.

But, amazingly, despite 11 hours of live golf coverage during the opening round of the Rocket Mortgage Classic at Detroit Golf Club on Thursday, there is no video evidence of the greatest shot in the tournament's five-year history.

Heck, even Wu didn't see the ball go in on the par-5 14th hole.

"I didn't see it land, and then like a couple seconds later, the crowd went wild," said Wu, who lost the shot in the air, amid the haze from the Canadian wildfires. "It was pretty surreal.

"It was a pretty crazy moment there."

Wu hit his drive into the fairway on the 14th, then had 262 yards to the hole. He hit a hybrid, and carded the most improbable of scores: a 2 on a par 5. While he was walking up to the green, he noticed the cameras on the 14th hole weren't in, but still held up somebody got video of the shot of his life.

No dice. No video has emerged of the shot, not even cell-phone footage from fans in the greenside grandstands.

The shot came early in the afternoon Thursday, when PGA Tour Live — which airs its coverage on ESPN+ — was still handling the broadcast. ESPN+ is airing more than 4,300 hours of live golf coverage this year, but Wu's shot won't make the archived footage.

PGA Tour Live, airing from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thursday and Friday, has dozens of cameras in play, but this week focuses on one marquee group, two featured groups and four holes.

Wu, 26, wasn't in one of the featured groups, and the 14th wasn't designated a featured hole.

So, golf fans had to settle for a simple Twitter alert that Wu had made the double-eagle, the third on the PGA Tour this season, and the first in the five-year history of the Rocket Mortgage Classic.

"I wish there was video evidence of it!" Wu tweeted Thursday.

The featured holes being covered by PGA Tour Live this week include the par-3 fifth hole, the par-3 11th hole, the par-3 15th hole — located right next to the 14th, where Wu made history — and the par-5 17th.

More cameras will be in use for the Golf Channel and CBS coverage over the weekend. The Golf Channel window started shortly after Wu's shot Thursday.

"So, there was not a camera on that hole, or at least one that was operating," Jack Ryan, PGA Tour manager of communications, said of Wu's shot on the 14th Thursday.

"So, it wasn't that it was 'missed.'"

PGA Tour Live cameras did catch two other hole-outs Thursday — Sam Ryder's jarred approach shot on the par-4 10th, and Nicolai Hojgaard's hole-out on the par-4 18th.

Wu, a former Northwestern golfer, went birdie-birdie-double eagle-birdie during that four-hole stretch on his front nine Thursday, and actually carded a double-eagle, eagle and birdie on the par-5s in the first round. The last player with a 2, 3 and 4 on par-5s in one round was Daniel Berger at the 2015 Arnold Palmer Invitational.

Wu finished his opening round with a 7-under 65 despite two bogeys, and had moved to the top of the leaderboard midway through Friday's second round, highlighted by a chip-in for birdie at the par-3 ninth.

"I would love to put myself in contention and a have chance on Sunday," Wu said. "So, still a lot of golf left."

Wu is playing the Rocket Mortgage Classic for the second time. He missed the cut last year.

There had been six holes-in-one in the first four years of the Rocket, but until Thursday, not an albatross. Perhaps the most famous double-eagle in Michigan pro-golf history came at the 1985 U.S. Open at Oakland Hills Country Club, where T.C. Chen holed his second shot at the par-5 second hole in Round 1. He finished tied for second.

