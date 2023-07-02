After calling the Rocket's AREA 313 Challenge 'absurd,' Max Homa aces No. 15

Detroit — Earlier this week, Max Homa smiled, then scoffed at the Rocket Mortgage Classic's AREA 313 Challenge.

"That's the most absurd challenge that's ever been bestowed upon golfers," Homa said of the $313,000 charitable donation that gets triggered if, at any point during tournament week, a player goes 3 (eagle), 1 (ace), 3 (birdie) on the 14th through 16th holes. "It's fun, though. "That 15th hole gets rocking."

It sure got rocking Sunday morning.

Homa crossed off the hardest part of the challenge, acing the 140-yard par 3, much to the delight of the early arriving gallery, in position as tee times were pushed up for the final round with afternoon bad weather looming.

Homa hit his short iron just a few feet past the cup, cut on the right side of the green, and spun it back down the hill and into the cup. Homa's reaction was cool and collected, offering a wave of the right hand, a flick off the tee, and a big, old smile.

It's the seventh ace in the five-year history of the Rocket Mortgage Classic, and first this year.

It's the third ace on No. 15 in the last three years.

"I missed every 7- to 12-footer of the week, so decided just to aim closer to the hole," said Homa, with his usual sarcasm. "It was like a perfect pitching wedge. It was like if it landed short, I thought it would skip forward. If it landed where it did, it should get close. I made a good swing on it. Couldn't see it.

"But it's cool to hear the roar, especially on that hole. That hole's awesome. Sot it was fun."

It was Homa's second ace on the PGA Tour. The first was at the Arnold Palmer Invitational last year.

He didn't see that one go in the hole, either.

"One day, I'd like to see the thing go in so I can freak myself out," Homa said.

Homa, 32, one of the biggest stars in this week's field as the No. 9-ranked player in the world, didn't complete the AREA 313 Challenge — nobody has in five years — as he didn't eagle the 14th or birdie the 16th this week.

But the ace did trigger a $10,000 donation to the tournament's chief mission, ending Detroit's digital divide. Each eagle on 14 and birdie on 16 triggered a $2,500 donation, as did the double-eagle by Dylan Wu on 14 on Thursday.

Homa was too far back to start Sunday to make a push for the title, but he turned in another solid showing, after finishing tied for 24th a year ago. He shot 5-under 67 on Sunday, to finish at 15 under.

