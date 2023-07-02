Rickie Fowler wins in playoff to capture Rocket Mortgage Classic, end victory drought

Detroit — Rickie Fowler snapped his PGA Tour victory drought Sunday, winning the Rocket Mortgage Classic at Detroit Golf Club.

Fowler made birdie on 18 to get into a three-man playoff with Collin Morikawa and Adam Hadwin.

He then made birdie again at 18 to win it.

It was his first win since 2019.

“I knew what I was capable of,” Fowler said. “But it’s tough when you’re struggling for that long of a period of time.

“I knew it wasn’t far off. I just had to keep putting time in, keep grinding, keep pushing.”

This is a developing story. Check back for more updates.

tpaul@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @tonypaul1984