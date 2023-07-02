GOLF

Rickie Fowler wins in playoff to capture Rocket Mortgage Classic, end victory drought

Tony Paul
The Detroit News
Detroit — Rickie Fowler snapped his PGA Tour victory drought Sunday, winning the Rocket Mortgage Classic at Detroit Golf Club.

Fowler made birdie on 18 to get into a three-man playoff with Collin Morikawa and Adam Hadwin.

Rickie Fowler shows off the winner's trophy after winning the Rocket Mortgage Classic on Sunday at Detroit Golf Club in Detroit.

He then made birdie again at 18 to win it.

It was his first win since 2019.

“I knew what I was capable of,” Fowler said. “But it’s tough when you’re struggling for that long of a period of time.

“I knew it wasn’t far off. I just had to keep putting time in, keep grinding, keep pushing.”

This is a developing story. Check back for more updates.

