Rocket notes: Strong showing comes at good time for Peter Kuest: 'I kind of needed it'

Detroit — The $1.584 million winner's check isn't going to change Rickie Fowler's life. He's all good.

But Rocket Mortgage Classic week could prove huge for Peter Kuest, who Monday-qualified out at Fieldstone in Auburn Hills to get into the 156-player field, stormed to the opening-round lead, and finished tied for fourth following a final-round 68 on Sunday at Detroit Golf Club.

With the showing, Kuest pockets $370,333 — he had made less than $200,000, total, in nine previous starts on the PGA Tour, and less than $50,000 in 13 starts on the Korn Ferry Tour — and gets into the next PGA Tour event, the John Deere Classic, in Illinois, starting Thursday.

"I knew where I was at, and I knew it, I kind of needed it," said Kuest, 25, of California. "We're in position to get it next week, and looking forward to that.

"It's great. It's just another opportunity to go play. We'll rest up and then get after it."

Kuest finished at 21 under, tied with Taylor Moore and Lucas Glover, three shots off the lead in what actually was his second appearance at the Rocket. He got a sponsor's exemption in 2020, and while he missed the cut that year, the course familiarity helped him this week, he said.

Kuest was one of three Monday qualifiers (out of four) to make the weekend at the Rocket, including Brett Stegmaier (tied for 29th) and Kyle Reifers (tied for 52nd).

Another potential career-altering week was had by Chase Johnson, who won the third annual John Shippen National Invitational — a 36-hole tournament at DGC last Saturday and Sunday, for some of the game's top Black pro and amateur golfers, with the winner getting an exemption into the Rocket.

Johnson won $20,000 for winning the Shippen, then became the first Shippen winner to make the cut at the Rocket. He finished 7 under and tied for 64th, earning another $18,656.

"It hit pretty rock bottom there for a little bit," Johnson, 27, a Kent State alum, said of his golf game recently. "The mental game was not in a good place, but the perseverance through that and to come out this week with a win (Shippen) and a made-cut on the biggest stage that golf has, definitely a lot of positives to take from the week.

"It was fun. It was definitely a lot of confirmation or everything that I've been working on in the last year."

Praise for Fowler

It was another solid week in Detroit for Max Homa, world No. 9. He said earlier this week that birdie shootouts don't really suit his game, but he was able to finished tied for 21st, after finishing tied for 24th a year ago.

He shot a final-round 67 on Sunday, to finish 15 under, nine shots off the pace. His round was highlighted by his second career ace, on the short par-3 15th hole. It was the only ace in this week's Rocket.

Afterward, Homa, 32, talked about his ace — but seemed more eager to talk about Fowler, who at the time was still on the course, en route to his first PGA Tour win since 2019.

"Just knowing Rick a bit, he seems like the same dude, which is always important," Homa said. "I think some people when they go through it, you kind of become like a shell of yourself and you go through maybe some mental torture when you're playing golf.

"But it seems like he was just kind of struggling with his golf swing and a bit of his putting, and obviously he's been great this year. ... He's been all over the leaderboard. It's nice to see him obviously at the top.

"Part of it is he's just stayed the same Rickie, and I think that helps."

Next up

Fowler's first goal this season was to get back in the winner's circle.

Next on that list?

"Be a part of the Ryder Cup team," Fowler said. "And that's still what we're focusing on right now. Been a part of a handful and that's — they're very special weeks, so that's where I have kind of my eyes."

With the win at the Rocket, Fowler is creeping up Team USA's Ryder Cup standings. The top six in points get automatic spots, and then captain Zach Johnson will get six picks of his own. Fowler has played on four Ryder Cup teams, most recently in 2018. He was on the winning team in 2016, going 2-1. The Ryder Cup is in Italy in late September and early October.

Next up is a trip overseas, traveling with Justin Thomas and Jordan Spieth as they prepare to play the Scottish Open and then the British Open later this month.

"Yeah," said Fowler, "we should have some fun."

Chips & divots

➤It was another tough Sunday for Richmond Hill, Ontario's Taylor Pendrith at the Rocket. Last year, he was tied for the lead heading into the final round and shot 72, finishing tied for second behind Tony Finau. This year, he shot a 73 on Sunday, lowlighted by a double-bogey on the par-5 17th hole. He tied for 14th.

➤With the PGA Tour sending groups off in threesomes on both the first and 10th tees Sunday to beat the rain, a big backup developed late in the round on the par-5 14th. At one point, there were four groups on the hole — one on the green, one in the fairway, one on the tee, and one taking cover from the rain in a nearby merch hut.

➤Cam Davis, the 2021 Rocket Mortgage Classic champion, tied for 17th this week, while Nate Lashley, the inaugural champion in 2019, tied for 56th. Finau missed the cut, and 2020 champion Bryson DeChambeau plays on LIV Golf.

➤Stephan Jaeger became the latest player to tie the tournament record of 9-under 63. That moved him up 35 spots on the day, all the way into a tie for ninth.

Rocket Mortgage Classic champs

▶ 2019: Nate Lashley, 25 under

▶ 2020: Bryson DeChambeau, 23 under

▶ 2021: Cam Davis, 18 under*

▶ 2022: Tony Finau, 26 under

▶ 2023: Rickie Fowler, 24 under*

*playoff

