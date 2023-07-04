Rickie Fowler finds 'missing link', leading to big win at Rocket Mortgage Classic

Detroit — Rickie Fowler does a pretty good job of keeping things in perspective.

While it had been more than four years since he last won on the PGA Tour, he enjoyed some milestone life moments in between, including the marriage to Allison Stokke in October 2019, and the birth of his daughter, Maya, in November 2021.

"It was tough, just because everything else in my life was amazing, and then to have the one thing that I obviously love doing — it's not everything to me, but it's a big part of my life — it was kind of the missing link," Fowler said of the state of his golf game. "So, to kind of have everything start to click and come together, and obviously, all this started prior to Maya being born, it's been an amazing ride."

Fowler snapped his long PGA Tour championship drought at 1,660 days Sunday afternoon at Detroit Golf Club, where he made a birdie on the last hole of regulation and the first hole of a playoff to beat Collin Morikawa and Adam Hadwin and win the non-major tournament that means the most to him, the Rocket Mortgage Classic.

There to celebrate with him, just as they've been with him through all the disappointments the last several months, were Stokke and Maya, whom Fowler held amid a mob scene on the 18th green.

The win was Fowler's first since before Maya was born, his first since the Phoenix Open in 2019.

It also was the first since he made two big changes in his inner golf circle: He reunited with legendary coach Butch Harmon in September, and also joined up with new caddie Ricky Romano in the fall — after a 2021-22 season in which he had one top-10 finish and nine missed cuts, including the 2022 Rocket Mortgage Classic.

By last September, he was ranked No. 185 in the world, down from a high of No. 4 in 2016.

"I mean, both have been great partnerships," said Fowler, 34. "Butch was nothing new, necessarily, since we worked together for quite a while through the middle part of my career. Our split was really just because he stopped traveling, and then things weren't working the last few years."

Fowler had been working with John Tillery, but told Sports Illustrated in September that the relationship had run its course, and "it never really clicked."

He turned back to Harmon, 79, whose clients over the years have included the likes of Tiger Woods, Phil Mickelson, Dustin Jackson, Ernie Els, Fred Couples, Greg Norman, Davis Love III, Justin Leonard and Stewart Cink, among others.

Harmon is based out of Las Vegas, and Fowler said he thinks he's seen him in person four times in the last 10 months. Obviously, those were four pretty good sessions.

"Butch is a very — he's the best golf coach out there," Fowler said during his post-round press conference inside the DGC clubhouse Sunday, the RMC trophy sitting to his left. "He does a great job with players, taking what they have, and ultimately, I think making them the best that they can be with who they are and how they swing, and making what they do well much better and bringing up the weaknesses.

Fowler didn't have too many weaknesses during the 2023 Rocket, surging to the 54-hole lead, and then coming up clutch with back-to-back birdies to take the title. His wedge game was super-sharp all week, and his putting came up huge, at times, even if it was a little wobbly late Sunday. He made the two longest putts of his season during Rocket week, including a nearly-50-footer for birdie at the par-5 fifth hole Sunday.

Harmon was watching from afar.

"My anxiety was probably the same level as his was ... just because I wanted it for him so bad," Harmon told PGA Tour Radio on SiriusXM on Monday "This one meant more to me personally than a lot of the majors that I won with different guys, just because I know how far down Rickie was. And to watch him come back was a joy to watch."

Sunday's win also was his first with Romano on the bag, after splitting with Joe Skovron last August. Skovron had been Fowler's caddie since he turned pro in 2009.

Romano, a California native like Fowler, has caddied since 2012, and actually was Nate Lashley's caddie when he won the Rocket Mortgage Classic in 2019.

Romano kicked off Sunday's celebration. After Fowler made the putt, he took a moment and looked to the sky, as if to exhale. Meanwhile, Romano was jumping all around, and eventually jumped into Fowler's arms.

"Rick's been amazing on the bag. We've known each other for a long time, grew up in the same town. So, when Joe and I split, he was basically at the top of my list because he's a great player, one, and I've known him a long time. "I knew we would be comfortable and a good fit and an easy one to move forward with. So, to kind of put everything together and start to see results, all this kind of started right before Napa (Fortinet Championship) in September.

"It's been a fun ride — kind of just getting going."

With the Rocket win, Fowler moved up to eighth in the FedEx Cup standings, and 23rd in the world rankings. He's become a popular darkhorse pick to win the British Open later this month, after leading for much of the U.S. Open last month in Los Angeles. The British Open returns to Royal Liverpool, which last hosted in 2014, when Rory McIlroy won, and Fowler finished two strokes back. Fowler also has moved way up the Team USA Ryder Cup standings, and given his play lately (eight top-10s in 20 events this season, including four in his last five events) would figure to perhaps be picked by captain Zach Johnson, even if he doesn't finish top-six in points.

tpaul@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @tonypaul1984