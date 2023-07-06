It's time to register for the annual Detroit News/GAM Hole-In-One Contest

Ever had an ace? Then listen up. This contest is for you.

The annual Detroit News/Golf Association of Michigan Hole-In-One Contest is set for Monday, Sept. 11, at Whispering Willows Golf Course in Livonia.

The contest is free to enter, and anyone who's ever had a hole-in-one on a regulation golf course is eligible to compete. There's no proof necessary. We use the honor system. That is what we do in golf, after all.

Each golfer will get two shots, and there will be prizes for eight categories: overall, men, senior men (56-79), super-senior men (80 and up), women, senior women, super-senior women and junior. Closest to the pin in each of the categories will take home the prize. Anybody can win. Just look at last year, when, somehow, I did. (Full disclosure: I didn't keep the prizes. I forwarded them to my own charity outing, held every May, for suicide awareness.)

There is no cost to enter the Detroit News/GAM Hole-In-One Contest, but donations will be accepted for the Heart of a Lion — John Daly & Major Ed Foundation.

To register, click HERE and choose your preferred window for your tee time.

The contest takes place on Whispering Willows' seventh hole.

