Thursday's golf: U.S. Women's Open golfer disqualified when caddie uses rangefinder

Pebble Beach, Calif. – Natthakritta Vongtaveelap of Thailand only made it through five holes Thursday in the U.S. Women's Open when she was disqualified for her caddie using a rangefinder.

The USGA said the Thai's caddie used the distance measuring device on multiple occasions. She was even par through the 14th hole – having started on No. 10 – when she was disqualified.

Such devices are allowed at LPGA Tour-sanctioned events except for the U.S. Women's Open, which is run by the USGA, and the Women's British Open run by the R&A.

Vongtaveelap missed the cut last week in the Women's PGA Championship. The PGA of America allows rangefinders, hopeful it will help with pace of play for when players get out of position and might need extra time to measure distances.

Xiyu Janet Lin shot a 4-under 68, giving her the early lead at one of America's most famous courses.

With only mild wind and a marine layer over the Monterey Peninsula, this was the gentle version of Pebble Beach. This also is a U.S. Open, and it didn't take much to take a toll.

The biggest surprise was Jin Young Ko, the No. 1 player in the world who made only one birdie in her round of 79. She had plenty of company.

Linn began her round on the tough par-4 10th hole, and she saved par on four of her opening five holes before holing an 8-foot birdie putt on the 15th. The Chinese player's lone bogey came at the end when she failed to get up-and-down from short of a bunker on No. 9.

“At the beginning, putting definitely save me,” said Lin, who took only 25 putts and was leading the field in the key putting statistic. “Making those short putts really kind of boosted my confidence, making me feel more comfortable to attack when I needed to.”

Irish amateur Aine Donegan didn't get her clubs until Tuesday – only to find her driver damaged – and had a 69 that included a wedge she holed out from 96 yards on the 15th. Also at 69 were Nasa Hataoka and Hae Ran Ryu.

John Deere Classic

Silvis, Ill. – Jonas Blixt heated up on the back nine at TPC Deere Run on Thursday, playing his last six holes in 6 under for a 9-under 62 and a two-shot lead over Grayson Murray in the first round of the John Deere Classic.

Murray was 8 under through 13 holes but stalled from there. He bogeyed his final hole and shot 64. Cameron Young, the highest-ranked player in the field at No. 19, also closed with a bogey and was part of a big group three shots back.

The 39-year-old Blixt, a three-time winner on tour, has only conditional status and is making his first PGA Tour start since the Byron Nelson in May. He spent most of the past six weeks working at home with his swing coach and missed the cut last week on the Korn Ferry Tour, but he felt like something clicked on the range on Tuesday.

“I kind of came to the point in my season where it’s so late that I don’t feel any pressure anymore really and just kind of go out and swing at it,” Blixt said. “Golf is weird. Like, tomorrow I can shoot 100 I feel like, but today was a great day.”

Blixt shot 7-under 29 on the back nine – his first time breaking 30 for nine holes on tour – and the 62 matches his career-best round. He drove the green on the 360-yard, par-4 14th hole and made a 43-foot putt for eagle. On the par-4 18th, he hit his approach from a fairway bunker within 5 feet for a closing birdie.

Blixt last won in 2017 at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans, paired with Cameron Smith in the team event. He had back surgery two years later and has struggled since. He entered the week ranked 842nd in the world.

“I played a lot of years on tour, and I'm very thankful for it, and I got to play with a lot of good players, a lot of good golf courses, a lot of good sponsors,” Blixt said. “Sometimes you just have to be grateful for what you have and what you experience as well and not always think about what could have been. So I kind of lean on that a little bit. Obviously I’m still hungry. I’m not saying that I’m quitting.”

Murray's 64 was his best round on tour in three years.

“I've been playing really good on the Korn Ferry Tour and got a win about a month ago and a third place out there,” he said. “I’m in a good position out there to lock up my card here soon, and I felt like coming out here with an opportunity to kind of double dip, as you could say, and play a little more free knowing that my card is pretty much locked up out there.”

Murray, a winner at the Barbasol Championship in 2017, suffered a knee injury in a scooter crash in Bermuda in October, forcing him to withdraw from the Bermuda Championship. He didn't play again until January on the Korn Ferry Tour, and since then he has worked on spending his free time productively.

“I try to fill my time with some positive things off the course, whether it’s going to the gym or hitting up a movie,” he said. “We have a lot of down time, and I would say I was not good at prioritizing that in the past.

“I’m 29 years old now. I’ve been out here a long time, and I kind of had a coming-to-Jesus moment a little bit and said, hey, look, I have an opportunity here. I probably haven’t reached my prime yet.”

Joining Young at 65 were Greyson Sigg, Garrick Higgo, Adam Schenk, Nate Lashley and Richy Werenski.

LIV golf

Hertfordshire, England – Brooks Koepka has accused LIV Golf teammate Matthew Wolff of quitting on the course, telling Sports Illustrated he has “basically given up on him."

Wolff, who won in his third start as a pro on the PGA Tour in 2019, joined LIV Golf last year and plays for Smash, the team captained by Koepka. He has finished out of the top 30 against 48-man fields in his last five events, including a withdrawal.

“I mean, when you quit on your round, you give up and stuff like that, that’s not competing,” Koepka told Sports Illustrated. “I’m not a big fan of that. You don’t work hard. It’s very tough. It’s very tough to have even like a team dynamic when you’ve got one guy that won’t work, one guy is not going to give any effort, he’s going to quit on the course, break clubs, gets down, bad body language, it’s very tough.

“I’ve basically given up on him,” Koepka said. “A lot of talent, but I mean the talent’s wasted.”

Wolff won the Jack Nicklaus Award as the nation’s best player as a sophomore at Oklahoma State in 2019, turned pro and won in his third start on the PGA Tour at the 3M Open. He had the 54-hole lead at the 2020 U.S. Open at Winged Foot before closing with a 75 to be runner-up to Bryson DeChambeau.

But he began to struggle and then took a two-month break in 2021 to work on mental health issues. He signed with Saudi-backed LIV a year later.

Wolff, 24, withdrew before the final round of the LIV event outside Washington last month with an undisclosed injury. He was partially removed from Smash’s social media pages.

Wolff told SI he was “trying to do what I can to play the best round of golf and that’s going to help the team.” Asked if he wanted to be on another team, SI reported, Wolff stared, shook his head and walked off.

LIV Golf is playing outside London this week. Wolff is 25th in the points standings.