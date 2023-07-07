'I'm living the dream': WMU's Kim Moore set to defend USGA U.S. Adaptive Open title

Kim Moore grew up in a house full of athletes, and for the longest time, basketball was her true love.

"I never even really thought about golf," she said recently. "In high school basketball, as the game gets a little faster, I'm not the fastest runner in the world.

"So I decided to give golf a chance, and golf has definitely changed my life.

"It's become a passion of mine, and obviously my career."

Moore, 42, of Portage in west Michigan and the women's head golf coach at Western Michigan, is getting set to defend her title from last year's inaugural U.S. Adaptive Open. It was the first national championship put on by the United States Golf Association that spotlights golfers with disabilities.

Moore, who was born without a right foot and a severely clubbed left foot, won the championship by eight strokes in 2022. She will try to repeat next week, with the second annual U.S. Adaptive Open running Monday through Wednesday at famed Pinehurst Resort and Country Club (Course No. 6) in North Carolina.

The tournament was moved up on the calendar to allow for additional coverage from Golf Channel, as Moore and her fellow golfers look to continue shining the spotlight on expanded inclusivity in golf.

"The excitement and buzz about this event is very eye-opening to the majority of the golf (community)," said Moore, an Indiana native. "I'm just very humbled and honored to be the inaugural champion.

"The awareness that this championship has created is something I'm so proud to be a part of."

This year's field includes 96 players, competing in six categories (three men, three women) based on impairment, including arm impairment, leg impairment, multiple-limb amputee, vision impairment, intellectual impairment, neurological impairment, seated players and short stature.

The format is 18 holes of stroke play, Monday through Wednesday, in what is the USGA's 15th championship.

Moore began playing in adaptive-golf tournaments in 2003, and quickly found success. But she also found something more important: A second family.

"This tournament (in 2003 at Hazeltine National in Minnesota) just opened my eyes to the type of golf where everybody is competing, they're competing for championships," said Moore, who has a five-year exemption into the U.S. Adaptive Open for winning the inaugural tournament. "But the main important part of that is just building camaraderie, and the friendships that are made.

"This community has become a family, and these tournaments have become a big part of my life."

Since winning the 2022 U.S. Adaptive Open, Moore has stayed plenty busy, including with college recruiting, which definitely has seen a successful uptick since she became a USGA champion.

She's also continued to compete, including last month at the first G4D Open, an adaptive-open tournament put on in England by the R&A, another power-player golf governing body like the USGA. There, Moore tied for 28th with Kyle Erickson, the best two showings in the tournament by American golfers.

Moore, who also was born with a case of spina bifida, was told she would never walk, at least not on her own. Then, at age 2, she began to walk on her stump, and her parents realized they better get Moore a prosthetic.

"Obviously, things changed from there," Moore said this spring at the annual Golf Association of Michigan luncheon at Polo Fields in Ann Arbor, where she was presented with the GAM's Champion of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion award. "Golf has given me so many experiences in life. It's just a passion of mine to keep going.

"I wake up every day telling myself I'm living the dream."

U.S. Adaptive Open

➤ When: Monday through Wednesday

➤ Where: Pinehurst Resort and Country Club (Course No. 6), North Carolina

➤ Field: 96 golfers, competing in six divisions (three men and three women)

➤ 2022 overall champions: Kim Moore (women), Simon Lee (men)

➤ TV: Golf Channel reports all three days, with coverage of the final round and trophy ceremony

